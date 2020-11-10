Sauk County deputy health director part of emerging group known as COVID-19 'long haulers'

She said as the numbers go up and “the bulk of” people in Sauk County know someone who has had COVID-19, you can also see the demographics disproving the idea that only older people have serious health issues from the virus. Sauk County data shows that 40% of people who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 were under the age of 60.

As of Tuesday, there are 544 active cases in Sauk County, with 83 total people hospitalized during the pandemic and nine deaths in the county. There were three deaths in October and two so far this month, a trend that is troubling county health officials as cases surge.

People are understandably tired of the pandemic, Warwick said. The continual wearing of masks, following safe handwashing and other hygienic precautions, not being able to see people they care about; all of those things can contribute to people attempting to ignore a virus they can’t see until their body is fighting it, Warwick said.

Despite wanting to see her own children and elderly mother, Warwick said there are other ways people can stay connected with the use of technology because gathering together “is just not worth the risk.”