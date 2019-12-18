Sauk County discusses program to bring fresh, local produce to schools

Mary Loveless, food director for the Baraboo School District, said the district previously partnered with KP Simply Fresh in North Freedom to provide aquaponically grown lettuce for salad bars in the middle school and high school, but the company has since gone out of business.

Loveless said the district would be happy to participate in a program to provide produce throughout the district if enough quantity could be provided and inspected for the approximately 1,200 kids the district serves daily.

“We’re willing to partake as long as enough product can be provided for the number of meals that we serve and I would want to make sure that everything is safe, making sure the health inspector is okay with all of it,” said Loveless.

Ultimately the board decided to hold off on applying for the grant for another year, because they do not have contact with local farmers who may be interested. Lawther said they will continue to work with community outreach organizations to become connected with local farmers with an interest in the program.