Sauk County discusses program to bring fresh, local produce to schools

The Sauk County Health Department is looking at opportunities to bring fresh, local produce options to school districts across the county in the next year.
Officials discussed the opportunity to apply for a $25,000 Farm to School planning grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which would assist in creating a program for local farmers to provide fruit and veggies in schools.
Tim Lawther, Sauk County’s health officer, said providing fresh produce to students would help to improve overall community health and provide a space to make healthy options more readily available.
“I think it’s vital to make sure that kids especially are eating as much fresh fruits and vegetables as they can eat,” said Lawther. “I think also it reduces chronic disease, reduces obesity, all sorts of good things happen as a result of eating more fruits and vegetables.”
Lawther also said this program could help provide a good economic opportunity for farmers in the county, by providing a distribution system.
“The added bonus is, if you can develop a local distribution procurement system that connects local providers, farmers in this case, to local people through a school where they already are, it makes a nice economic incentive for everyone to work together to help our kids,” said Lawther.
Mary Loveless, food director for the Baraboo School District, said the district previously partnered with KP Simply Fresh in North Freedom to provide aquaponically grown lettuce for salad bars in the middle school and high school, but the company has since gone out of business.
Loveless said the district would be happy to participate in a program to provide produce throughout the district if enough quantity could be provided and inspected for the approximately 1,200 kids the district serves daily.
“We’re willing to partake as long as enough product can be provided for the number of meals that we serve and I would want to make sure that everything is safe, making sure the health inspector is okay with all of it,” said Loveless.
Ultimately the board decided to hold off on applying for the grant for another year, because they do not have contact with local farmers who may be interested. Lawther said they will continue to work with community outreach organizations to become connected with local farmers with an interest in the program.
“We want to encourage more fresh, local farm produce going into schools. We worked with all the school districts in the county, and made the determination that we weren’t quite ready to go for it yet,” said Lawther. “We don’t really have strong enough relationships there yet, but there are a lot of community partners that do. We are going to try to build that coalition of people who do.”
Lawther said the board will likely apply for the grant in 2020.
