Sauk County district attorney denies county board chairman's open meetings complaint

The complaint alleged that language regarding the closed session agenda items was not specific enough to be legally sufficient in informing the public what would be discussed.

The agenda items stated that the board would enter closed session to “Discuss Lighthouse Complaints and Threatened Litigation. Closed session pursuant to:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

19.85 (1) (f): Considering preliminary consideration of specific personnel problems or the investigation of charges against specific persons which, if discussed in public, would be likely to have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of any person referred to in such histories or data, or involved in such problems or investigations,” and for the purpose of “Conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is likely to become involved.”

In a letter to Vedro on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen said he found the meeting notice and agenda to be proper under state statute.