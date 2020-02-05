Sauk County district attorney denies county board chairman's open meetings complaint

The Sauk County District Attorney’s office has dismissed an open meetings complaint filed by County Board Chairman Peter Vedro regarding a board meeting on Jan. 28.
The special closed session meeting was conducted for the board to meet with attorney Ronald Stadler to discuss personnel complaints the county had received and potential litigation the county could be facing. Stadler was assigned by the county’s insurance company, Wisconsin County Mutual Insurance, to investigate the complaints.
Prior to the Jan. 28 meeting, Vedro recommended the board cancel it, stating in an email to the entire board that based on a legal opinion from the county’s corporation counsel he had concerns the meeting was not adequately noticed because there were inconsistencies between the meeting petition and actual agenda items.
Seventeen supervisors attended the meeting, which provided the minimum number needed to have a quorum, allowing the board to hold a meeting and take action. Vedro, Vice Chairman William Hambrecht, 12 other supervisors and Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson did not attend.
Following the closed session meeting with Stadler, the board members in attendance voted to place Olson on paid leave, pending further investigation of the personnel complaints discussed in closed session.
On Jan. 29, Vedro informed the board in an email that he would submit a complaint regarding the meeting to the district attorney.
The complaint alleged that language regarding the closed session agenda items was not specific enough to be legally sufficient in informing the public what would be discussed.
The agenda items stated that the board would enter closed session to “Discuss Lighthouse Complaints and Threatened Litigation. Closed session pursuant to:
19.85 (1) (f): Considering preliminary consideration of specific personnel problems or the investigation of charges against specific persons which, if discussed in public, would be likely to have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of any person referred to in such histories or data, or involved in such problems or investigations,” and for the purpose of “Conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is likely to become involved.”
In a letter to Vedro on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen said he found the meeting notice and agenda to be proper under state statute.
“It is the opinion of this office that this premise is incorrect and as such does not constitute an open meetings violation,” said Spoentgen in the letter. “Therefore, this office will not be commencing action against those named in the complaint, the addendum, or who may have joined the meeting after initial roll call and voted on final actions.”
In the letter, Spoentgen said that agenda items pertaining to closed session discussions of Lighthouse complaints are legally sufficient to describe what will occur in closed session, without being overly specific to violate confidentiality.
“A notice for closed session does not need to, and implicitly cannot, spell out every detail of what is to occur in closed session,” said the letter. “It would seem that the level of information provided, while succinct, was legally sufficient to alert the members of the public to the subject matter being discussed.”
Spoentgen wrote that his response serves as a refusal to take action.
Vedro expressed concerns that the District Attorney’s office accepted and investigated his complaint, despite having denied investigation of a complaint filed by Supervisor Tim McCumber last month, citing a conflict of interest.
Vedro also said that he sent his open meetings complaint to the state Attorney General’s office Wednesday.
“I have fulfilled my professional responsibilities and obligations without bias,” said Vedro. “Every time I give counsel to the board, give counsel to employees and give counsel to residents, it is to allow the legal process to move forward before making any judgment.”
