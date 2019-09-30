Sauk County District Attorney Kevin Calkins will step down Oct. 14 to become an assistant prosecutor in Columbia County.
In a resignation letter sent Monday to Gov. Tony Evers, Calkins said he intends to finish his career as an assistant district attorney in the Columbia County District Attorney's Office.
Evers' office said Monday the governor is seeking applications for an appointment to fill Calkins' post in Sauk County.
"It has been my privilege to serve the people of Sauk County, first as an assistant district attorney from March 1988 through 2012, and then as district attorney from January 2013 to the present," Calkins wrote. "However, it is in my and my family's best financial interest that I end my career as an assistant D.A."
Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal was not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.
Calkins told the News Republic he is resigning for personal reasons but does not wish to disclose further details.
He added that the Sauk County District Attorney's Office has been operating efficiently and will continue to do so after he leaves.
You have free articles remaining.
"There's nothing scaring me away from this office," Calkins said.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said he's known Calkins for most of the years since he joined the sheriff's office in 1984. He added that close communication between police and prosecutors helps ensure justice is served on behalf of citizens.
"We had a great working relationship. He was a good DA, he will be missed," Meister said.
Calkins did not specify whether he would take a pay cut or earn more money in his new role as a Columbia County assistant district attorney.
In April 2016, Calkins ran for Sauk County Circuit judge against Wendy Klicko and was defeated. He then ran for re-election as district attorney in November 2016 and has served since. His term was scheduled to end in January 2021 and any appointee selected by the governor would complete the term.
All applications for appointment are due Oct. 14, the governor's office said in a press release Monday. Questions about the appointment process should be directed to the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)