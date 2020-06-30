Sauk County drug court graduate: The program is just amazing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kirk Knight would be the first person to say he isn’t someone to trust to finish things.

“I had all these grand schemes and I’d start something, and then I didn’t think I was worthy of reaping the rewards,” Knight said. “So then I’d quit everything.”

He was especially doubtful, even as he petitioned to be included, of his success in the Sauk County Adult Treatment Court Program.

“When I first got accepted into the program, I knew I was just prolonging the inevitable,” Knight said. “I knew that I was going to mess it up, like everything else, and I was going to go back to prison.”

But this one was different from all the others, he said, as the structure helped him make the decision to put all of his effort toward shaking the drugs that no longer provided comfort to him. They were a vice that was no longer effective, he said

“I personally believe the program is just amazing,” Knight said. “There’s nothing else like it; it saves lives. If you want to change and you have the ability to be in a program, this is what you want to be in.”