Sauk County expands ATV routes on county highways

The Sauk County Board of Supervisors has voted to expand off-road recreational vehicle routes along county highways.
The ordinance the board passed 26-4-1 at its Feb. 19 meeting will expand the routes, which were approved in the spring of 2019, to add 28 more routes for all-terrain vehicles and utility-terrain vehicles to have access to highways.
The routes include parts of Highway 136 and Highway DL in Baraboo, parts of Highways K, H, V and S in Reedsburg, and Highways JJ and G in Spring Green.
There will also be additional routes on county highways in Fairfield, Honey Creek, Troy, Freedom, Ironton, Delton and Bear Creek.
The expansion of routes comes after ATV clubs throughout the county began requesting more use of highways for the recreational vehicles in 2018.
“There hasn’t been one thing in the last eight years that I have received more phone calls about than four-wheeler trails,” said Supervisor Brian Peper. “Thank you very much for everyone's support and enjoy our four-wheeler trails.”
Last spring, the county’s highway committee initially rejected the expansions, citing safety concerns and a legal loophole regarding drunken-driving offenses.
You have free articles remaining.
In Wisconsin, drunken-driving offenses are counted separately by vehicles, which means if someone has multiple drunken-driving offenses in a car, but has not received one on an ATV, any drunken-driving offense on the ATV would be treated as new offenses.
At the Feb. 19 meeting, Supervisor Tom Kriegl questioned whether there was data on recreational-vehicles crashes.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported 112 ATV crashes throughout the state in 2018.
Supervisors also questioned how allowing ATVs on the county highways proposed would affect the level of traffic on the roads.
Peper, who is on the highway committee, stated that most of the roads included on the ATV routes did not have more than 2,000 cars traveling on them per day, with three roads having approximately 3,000 cars per day.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation allows ATVs to travel on roads with up to 5,000 cars per day, according to the county's Highway Commissioner Patrick Gavinski.
Supervisor Jean Berlin spoke in support of the routes, saying it would be a good way of bringing people to the county for economic development purposes.
“A lot of these ATV-ers and UTV people enjoy riding through the country, and enjoying the views,” said Berlin. “It’s good place making and these people will spend money through their travels.”
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone