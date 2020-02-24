Sauk County expands ATV routes on county highways

The Sauk County Board of Supervisors has voted to expand off-road recreational vehicle routes along county highways.

The ordinance the board passed 26-4-1 at its Feb. 19 meeting will expand the routes, which were approved in the spring of 2019, to add 28 more routes for all-terrain vehicles and utility-terrain vehicles to have access to highways.

The routes include parts of Highway 136 and Highway DL in Baraboo, parts of Highways K, H, V and S in Reedsburg, and Highways JJ and G in Spring Green.

There will also be additional routes on county highways in Fairfield, Honey Creek, Troy, Freedom, Ironton, Delton and Bear Creek.

The expansion of routes comes after ATV clubs throughout the county began requesting more use of highways for the recreational vehicles in 2018.

“There hasn’t been one thing in the last eight years that I have received more phone calls about than four-wheeler trails,” said Supervisor Brian Peper. “Thank you very much for everyone's support and enjoy our four-wheeler trails.”

Last spring, the county’s highway committee initially rejected the expansions, citing safety concerns and a legal loophole regarding drunken-driving offenses.

