Sauk County extends emergency declaration into May, approves payment of supervisors for virtual meetings

The initial emergency declaration did not allow supervisors who attended meetings virtually to be eligible for mileage or per diem compensation.The board approved in a 17-14 vote, to allow supervisors per diem compensation for meetings they attend virtually.

This will allow supervisors to be compensated for future meetings attended virtually, as well as past meetings dating back to March 17, when the state of emergency was first enacted.

Some supervisors were in favor due to concerns over how committee business will continue to get done during the extended safer at home orders and emergency declarations.

“I think we have to think of the bigger picture here, committees need to be starting to meet, virtually or in person if possible,” said Supervisor David Riek, of Spring Green. “This last month the committee chairs were authorized to authorize the payment of the invoices, and I don’t think we want to get behind on that.”

Other supervisors said supervisors should not retroactively be reimbursed for past virtual meetings.

“I guess when we decided this on March 17, we all knew what we were going into and what we were not getting paid,” said Supervisor Carl Gruber of Baraboo. “We didn’t know it was going to last this long, but I guess I look at it as we had a chance to change the rules way back when and we didn’t discuss this then. I don’t have a problem with pay going forward, but I don’t think we should be going backwards.”

