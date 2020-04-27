Sauk County extends emergency declaration into May, approves payment of supervisors for virtual meetings

The Sauk County board has extended its state of emergency declaration to May 19 and voted to pay supervisors their usual per diem for virtual meetings.
The Sauk County board declared a state of emergency in mid-March as concerns grew regarding COVID-19. The emergency declaration coincided with Gov. Tony Evers’ safer at home order, and made accommodations to allow county government to continue while observing social distancing.
The declaration allowed for a suspension of the board rules and for meetings to be held virtually with supervisors teleconferencing in. It also made the county eligible for funding or reimbursement of coronavirus spending from the federal government.
Committees were allowed to meet either in person or virtually on an as needed basis for necessary business.
The original emergency declaration was set to end April 30, to coincide with Gov. Evers’ original safer at home end date, which was extended until May 26 last week.
The county’s extended emergency declaration will now extend until May 19, the date of the next county board meeting. Interim Corporation Counsel Gary Rehfeldt said the board will be able to extend or end the order at its next meeting.
“This is a resolution extending the deadlines in the first emergency declaration,” said Rehfeldt. “It extends in until the next county board meeting, so the board will have a chance to act on it in May.”
The initial emergency declaration did not allow supervisors who attended meetings virtually to be eligible for mileage or per diem compensation.The board approved in a 17-14 vote, to allow supervisors per diem compensation for meetings they attend virtually.
This will allow supervisors to be compensated for future meetings attended virtually, as well as past meetings dating back to March 17, when the state of emergency was first enacted.
Some supervisors were in favor due to concerns over how committee business will continue to get done during the extended safer at home orders and emergency declarations.
“I think we have to think of the bigger picture here, committees need to be starting to meet, virtually or in person if possible,” said Supervisor David Riek, of Spring Green. “This last month the committee chairs were authorized to authorize the payment of the invoices, and I don’t think we want to get behind on that.”
Other supervisors said supervisors should not retroactively be reimbursed for past virtual meetings.
“I guess when we decided this on March 17, we all knew what we were going into and what we were not getting paid,” said Supervisor Carl Gruber of Baraboo. “We didn’t know it was going to last this long, but I guess I look at it as we had a chance to change the rules way back when and we didn’t discuss this then. I don’t have a problem with pay going forward, but I don’t think we should be going backwards.”
