Sauk County Fair organizers improve with new outlook

Skillet Creek 4-H Leader Cheryl Shanks said 2020 was frustrating for children who wanted to show their projects, but a number of group members are glad to be back at the fair this year. They are putting on a “Club Tour” with their group to take in their surroundings when they get back to the fairgrounds.

“That’s what it takes, you’ve got to keep them together and keep them motivated,” Shanks said. “You can imagine the toll it’s taken on these kids….It breaks my heart to see everything come to a screeching halt.”

Unfortunately, a number of exhibitors expressed disinterest in showing even in 2021 because of the unknown future that loomed just a few months ago. For those with animals, the time and money invested may not have seemed like a good idea when they weren’t sure whether the fair would happen.

“I think everybody’s finding ways to make it to work,” Shanks said. “I think they were all very apprehensive to even try to accomplish anything with their projects, because the kids were like, ‘Why bother?’ But I do think that all of my members in my club got enrolled in things with the fair.”

Cook said the usually brimming full barns will definitely have more space this year.