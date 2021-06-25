Sauk County family, nursing program seeks first-time parents

Kirchstein was also a reassurance during her pregnancy.

“I didn’t realize how painful pregnancy was,” Elder said. “It was nice to hear that everything I was going through was normal and just having somebody there to tell me that I wasn’t crazy, those things do happen, was reassuring.”

With the hurdle of a pandemic, Kirchstein said the department had to change its method of operation, switching from home visits to phone calls and making videos of each nurse to highlight what they are like and what they do to help the family.

“I don’t know necessarily that our numbers are down a pinch because of the pandemic,” Kirchstein said, adding that the adjustments helped in a way. I think there might be a little bit of hesitation with people, with the pandemic, maybe not ready to start. I think we’ve also become a little bit more versatile. … Now we have the opportunity to just call instead or do the video thing and so it takes a little bit less time and fits into our schedule. I think, ultimately, we weren’t super excited about not being able to meet with our families, but the way it worked out, it became almost a benefit at the same time.”