Sauk County Farm/Art DTour will continue this fall despite COVID-19

This fall’s Farm/Art DTour in Sauk County will go on as scheduled despite concerns about COVID-19.
The 50-mile self-guided, two-week tour will take place from Sept. 26—Oct. 4, featuring 11 artists from around the nation. Two to three mystery spots will be included along the route, said Philip Matthews, director of programs for the Wormfarm Institute.
While the detour will continue for its eighth year, the hands on classes, workshops and presentations part of the annual Fermentation Fest celebration will not happen due to COVID-19 concerns. Performances and outdoor or virtual offerings are being determined as a possible alternative. Any information on the possibility will be posted on the Fermentation Fest website, Matthews said.
This year’s detour will feature a new figure 8 route, taking attendees to several art installations on farms in Plain and Sauk City. In previous years, the route was featured in Reedsburg and its surrounding areas, like Loganville and La Valle.
The Farm/Art DTour will have a new location when it returns to Sauk County in 2020.
Matthews said the detour allows for people to keep their space outdoors. People can even stay in their cars to see the art installations at each stop, he said. Signage will be posted to encourage attendees to keep “at least one cow apart” while viewing the artwork.
Other CDC and health department guidelines will be followed, he said.
“We feel confident we can invite people here safely to experience this event at a time I think people are really craving getting outdoors and having something to do,” Matthews said.
He said safety measures will continue to be re-evaluated in the coming months leading up to the detour, with a final set of decisions estimated to be set in mid-September. Updated safety measures will be posted on the Fermentation Fest website.
Several regional arts organizations are receiving national emergency funds to help them pay …
The detour usually draws about 20,000 to 25,000 people to the Sauk County area every year. Matthews said he didn’t know how many people would attend this year with the pandemic.
Art projects showcased
The 11 featured artists along the route hail from Wisconsin, Kansas, Minnesota, Louisiana and Virginia and feature various topics across different mediums.
According to a press release from the organization, some artists will engage Sauk County residents in their art projects with one painting a monumental portrait of a local farmer and another group of artists planning to create a series of cyanotype banners to visually tell stories collected from Sauk County residents. Other artists plan to showcase current events in their work with one artist planning to create a half-donkey, half-elephant screen printed with a surface design mash-up of fictional political yard signs and carnival posters.
Matthews said some new additions will be featured, including a project supported by the Wisconsin Humanities Council to create dialogue, balloon shaped signs with quotes with the idea of showcasing land and its relationship with its surroundings. Field Notes, the wood carvings describing a land’s work, will be updated with the help of Grasslands 2.0 PassWords.
Another artist will create a free GPS based app to play a soundscape that evolves as the visitor drives or cycles the route.
“The DTour is a multi-sensory, leisurely meander,” said Donna Neuwirth, executive director of the Wormfarm Institute in the statement. “In this edge environment teeming with diverse life forms, at a time of transformation, we want visitors to think deeply about their relationship to the land, and to each other. It’s essential that we renew and cultivate connections between rural and urban dwellers.”
For more information on the Farm/Art DTour and to volunteer, visit www.fermentationfest.com.
101818-reed-gallery-fest040
101818-reed-gallery-fest001
101818-reed-gallery-fest002
101818-reed-gallery-fest003
101818-reed-gallery-fest047
101818-reed-gallery-fest004
101818-reed-gallery-fest005
101818-reed-gallery-fest006
101818-reed-gallery-fest044
101818-reed-gallery-fest007
101818-reed-gallery-fest008
101818-reed-gallery-fest009
101818-reed-gallery-fest010
101818-reed-gallery-fest011
101818-reed-gallery-fest012
101818-reed-gallery-fest013
101818-reed-gallery-fest014
101818-reed-gallery-fest015
101818-reed-gallery-fest016
101818-reed-gallery-fest017
101818-reed-gallery-fest018
101818-reed-gallery-fest019
101818-reed-gallery-fest020
101818-reed-gallery-fest021
101818-reed-gallery-fest022
101818-reed-gallery-fest023
101818-reed-gallery-fest024
101818-reed-gallery-fest025
101818-reed-gallery-fest026
101818-reed-gallery-fest027
101818-reed-gallery-fest028
101818-reed-gallery-fest039
101818-reed-gallery-fest029
101818-reed-gallery-fest030
101818-reed-gallery-fest031
101818-reed-gallery-fest032
101818-reed-gallery-fest033
101818-reed-gallery-fest034
101818-reed-gallery-fest035
101818-reed-gallery-fest043
101818-reed-gallery-fest036
101818-reed-gallery-fest037
101818-reed-gallery-fest038
101818-reed-gallery-fest041
101818-reed-gallery-fest042
101818-reed-gallery-fest045
101818-reed-gallery-fest046
101818-reed-gallery-fest048
101818-reed-gallery-fest049
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.