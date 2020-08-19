Sauk County Farm/Art DTour will continue this fall despite COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This fall’s Farm/Art DTour in Sauk County will go on as scheduled despite concerns about COVID-19.

The 50-mile self-guided, two-week tour will take place from Sept. 26—Oct. 4, featuring 11 artists from around the nation. Two to three mystery spots will be included along the route, said Philip Matthews, director of programs for the Wormfarm Institute.

While the detour will continue for its eighth year, the hands on classes, workshops and presentations part of the annual Fermentation Fest celebration will not happen due to COVID-19 concerns. Performances and outdoor or virtual offerings are being determined as a possible alternative. Any information on the possibility will be posted on the Fermentation Fest website, Matthews said.

This year’s detour will feature a new figure 8 route, taking attendees to several art installations on farms in Plain and Sauk City. In previous years, the route was featured in Reedsburg and its surrounding areas, like Loganville and La Valle.

