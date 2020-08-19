You have permission to edit this article.
Sauk County Farm/Art DTour will continue this fall despite COVID-19
This fall’s Farm/Art DTour in Sauk County will go on as scheduled despite concerns about COVID-19.

The 50-mile self-guided, two-week tour will take place from Sept. 26—Oct. 4, featuring 11 artists from around the nation. Two to three mystery spots will be included along the route, said Philip Matthews, director of programs for the Wormfarm Institute.

While the detour will continue for its eighth year, the hands on classes, workshops and presentations part of the annual Fermentation Fest celebration will not happen due to COVID-19 concerns. Performances and outdoor or virtual offerings are being determined as a possible alternative. Any information on the possibility will be posted on the Fermentation Fest website, Matthews said.

This year’s detour will feature a new figure 8 route, taking attendees to several art installations on farms in Plain and Sauk City. In previous years, the route was featured in Reedsburg and its surrounding areas, like Loganville and La Valle.

Matthews said the detour allows for people to keep their space outdoors. People can even stay in their cars to see the art installations at each stop, he said. Signage will be posted to encourage attendees to keep “at least one cow apart” while viewing the artwork.

Other CDC and health department guidelines will be followed, he said.

“We feel confident we can invite people here safely to experience this event at a time I think people are really craving getting outdoors and having something to do,” Matthews said.

He said safety measures will continue to be re-evaluated in the coming months leading up to the detour, with a final set of decisions estimated to be set in mid-September. Updated safety measures will be posted on the Fermentation Fest website.

The detour usually draws about 20,000 to 25,000 people to the Sauk County area every year. Matthews said he didn’t know how many people would attend this year with the pandemic.

Art projects showcased

The 11 featured artists along the route hail from Wisconsin, Kansas, Minnesota, Louisiana and Virginia and feature various topics across different mediums.

According to a press release from the organization, some artists will engage Sauk County residents in their art projects with one painting a monumental portrait of a local farmer and another group of artists planning to create a series of cyanotype banners to visually tell stories collected from Sauk County residents. Other artists plan to showcase current events in their work with one artist planning to create a half-donkey, half-elephant screen printed with a surface design mash-up of fictional political yard signs and carnival posters.

Matthews said some new additions will be featured, including a project supported by the Wisconsin Humanities Council to create dialogue, balloon shaped signs with quotes with the idea of showcasing land and its relationship with its surroundings. Field Notes, the wood carvings describing a land’s work, will be updated with the help of Grasslands 2.0 PassWords.

Another artist will create a free GPS based app to play a soundscape that evolves as the visitor drives or cycles the route.

“The DTour is a multi-sensory, leisurely meander,” said Donna Neuwirth, executive director of the Wormfarm Institute in the statement. “In this edge environment teeming with diverse life forms, at a time of transformation, we want visitors to think deeply about their relationship to the land, and to each other. It’s essential that we renew and cultivate connections between rural and urban dwellers.”

For more information on the Farm/Art DTour and to volunteer, visit www.fermentationfest.com.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

