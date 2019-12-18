Sauk County gun season deer harvest drops 24%

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 40-degree mark and lack of snow created less visibility for hunters to spot deer, she said. Last year’s opening season had snow on the ground. The northern part of Wisconsin had snow and blizzard conditions towards the end of the gun season while the southern part of the state that saw a lot of rain, so hunters probably had a tough time getting out during the season’s tail end, she said.

She said standing corn from local farmers struggling to get their harvest in with the wet weather conditions created opportunities for deer to hide or eat the corn instead of being out in the open.

“It was localized some areas, all the corn was down but other areas there was corn still standing,” she said. “Deer are attracted to that corn and they are very tough to hunt when they are in corn fields.”

Frost said because a majority of deer are harvested during gun season, the drop may be hard to make up and probably won’t hit numbers from last year’s grand total with archery and gun season combined. Last year, total harvested deer hit 7,610 an increase from 6,396 in 2017.