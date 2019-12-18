Sauk County gun season deer harvest drops 24%

Preliminary numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources showed deer harvest decreased in Sauk County for the 2019 nine-day gun season.
Sauk County Wildlife Biologist Nancy Frost said the overall harvest decreased in the county by 24.2% from last year’s hunt, with a 30% decrease in harvest of antler deer and 18.5% less antlerless deer.
Statewide numbers decreased 24.9% overall, with 28.6% decrease for antlered deer and 21.3% decrease for antlerless deer, she said. Harvests statistics by public and private land were not available and would be available at a later date once the hunting season ends, she said.
In Sauk County, this year’s preliminary bow season prior to the nine day gun season saw a 9.2% increase in buck harvest, but a 7.7% decrease in harvest of antlerless deer, she said.
Frost said one of the reasons for the decrease is this year’s gun season ran from Nov. 23 through Dec. 1, the latest the season can be depending when Thanksgiving lands on the calendar, she said. The start of gun season begins the Saturday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving, she said. Because gun season started later, Frost said there weren’t many reports of “the rut” or deer movement. Less movement means fewer opportunities to harvest deer.
“Deer movement is huge when you are doing hunting because you see more deer you get an opportunity to shoot or harvest more deer,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Temperatures in the 40-degree mark and lack of snow created less visibility for hunters to spot deer, she said. Last year’s opening season had snow on the ground. The northern part of Wisconsin had snow and blizzard conditions towards the end of the gun season while the southern part of the state that saw a lot of rain, so hunters probably had a tough time getting out during the season’s tail end, she said.
She said standing corn from local farmers struggling to get their harvest in with the wet weather conditions created opportunities for deer to hide or eat the corn instead of being out in the open.
“It was localized some areas, all the corn was down but other areas there was corn still standing,” she said. “Deer are attracted to that corn and they are very tough to hunt when they are in corn fields.”
Frost said because a majority of deer are harvested during gun season, the drop may be hard to make up and probably won’t hit numbers from last year’s grand total with archery and gun season combined. Last year, total harvested deer hit 7,610 an increase from 6,396 in 2017.
Sauk County Deer Advisory Council Brad Hasheider said he was surprised about the decrease in this year’s gun season because he thought there was “quite a few deer on the landscape.” He said the council will have to discuss the findings when it meets this spring to determine its goals for next season’s harvest.
“We’ll have to see what the reasoning is behind why they think the kill was down so much,” Hasheider said.
Frost said Sauk County has a high deer population, with a post hunt estimated population at 37,000 as of February 2019. Hasheider said one of the goals from the last meeting in April was to decrease the herd size by 20%. To meet those targets, the council recommended and approved an antlerless only holiday hunt approved to scheduled for Dec. 24 through Jan. 1 and extend the bow season in Sauk County until Jan. 31.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.