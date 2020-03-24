Sauk County has concerns about tourism, sales tax revenue after COVID-19 closures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Supervisor Wally Czuprynko expressed concerns about the county’s image to tourists after resort closures even after they are allowed to reopen.

“It’s going to be difficult, and some are thinking ‘oh, no problem, we’ve got the fund balance,’ but the reason the fund balance is as high as it was is because of the sales tax,” said Czuprynko.

Czuprynko recommended the county and its municipalities that have major attractions develop a plan to promote the county and their attractions to get tourists to return, following coronavirus.

“The hope is that down the road, four to six months to have a message out there that Sauk County is still here, Sauk County is fine, hopefully, and not instill a sense of panic,” said Czuprynko. “Hopefully, we get past this and we’re looking at May and summer’s coming along and things cool down, we certainly want to roll out the red carpet for Sauk County, please come here. Whatever it takes to get that message out.”

Supervisor Scott Von Asten encouraged the committee to keep county parks open and available for use after Illinois closed its state parks, as it would keep people coming to the county during the outbreak.