Sauk County has confirmed case of COVID-19

Sauk County Public Health announced today that there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sauk County.

The person recently traveled to another state with community spread of COVID-19 and developed symptoms shortly afterwards. The person has remained under self-quarantine since returning to Sauk County.

“We are in frequent contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home,” said Tim Lawther, Sauk County Health Officer.

Sauk County Public Health is identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Sauk County Public Health will determine when a person can be released from isolation.

Although this is the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Sauk County, it is very likely that there are other people in our community with the illness who have not been diagnosed, and may not be tested.