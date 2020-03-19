Sauk County has confirmed case of COVID-19

Sauk County Public Health announced today that there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sauk County.
The person recently traveled to another state with community spread of COVID-19 and developed symptoms shortly afterwards. The person has remained under self-quarantine since returning to Sauk County.
“We are in frequent contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home,” said Tim Lawther, Sauk County Health Officer.
Sauk County Public Health is identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Sauk County Public Health will determine when a person can be released from isolation.
Although this is the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Sauk County, it is very likely that there are other people in our community with the illness who have not been diagnosed, and may not be tested.
“The vast majority of people who have COVID-19 will get better on their own at home,” said Lawther. “Most people will NOT receive a test, so it is vital that each of us practice common sense measures to avoid getting sick or spreading the virus.”
These measures include:
- Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Avoid touching your face
- Stay home when sick
- Practice social distancing (at least 6 feet away from other people)
- Avoid large public gatherings and crowds
- Clean and disinfect all frequently-touch surfaces
- Defer all non-essential travel
Anyone who has been in contact with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, should do the following:
- Monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days (fever greater than 100.4 degrees and/or cough)
- Maintain social distancing (6 feet from other people)
- If you have or develop symptoms (fever over 100.4 degrees and/or cough):
- Monitor your symptoms
- Isolate yourself at home
- Maintain social distancing within your home of at least 6 feet between people
- If your symptoms worsen (difficulty breathing or other severe symptoms) call a healthcare provider
Those with the virus must stay home and socially distance themselves (6 feet) from other people until they have no fever for 72 hours (without the aid of medication), other symptoms have improved and seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
All people who may have had contact with the person who has confirmed COVID-19 will be contacted directly by Sauk County Public Health.
“Sauk County Public Health is ready to deal with an increased number of cases in our community. We will continue to work with DHS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” said Tim Lawther, Sauk County Health Officer.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest information, visit the CDC’s website or the DHS website. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Sauk County, visit: co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.