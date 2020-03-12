Sauk County HCE looks forward to new focus on literacy and volunteer work in the community

The Sauk County Home and Community Education organization is taking time to refocus and re-emphasize its commitment to serving the community.

Kathie Favire, HCE president, said the group wants to work on new goals of providing literacy help for children, emphasizing the importance of agriculture and education.

The organization has been a part of Sauk County under different names since 1940.

The organization was first known as the Extension Homemakers Council, and has been called HCE since 1994, after becoming a part of the state and national HCE association.

“The HCE organization has a different focus, more community-oriented activities,” said Favire.

“When the community sees books or gift bags being distributed or local agri-products presented at the fair, or HCE scholarships awarded, those are present because of the work of 100-plus members in this county.”Members of HCE are taking part in the Wisconsin Book Worm program, where volunteers read to preschool aged children.

Volunteers read eight different books to the children throughout the year, and children get a copy of the book to take home.