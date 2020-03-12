Sauk County HCE looks forward to new focus on literacy and volunteer work in the community

The Sauk County Home and Community Education organization is taking time to refocus and re-emphasize its commitment to serving the community.
Kathie Favire, HCE president, said the group wants to work on new goals of providing literacy help for children, emphasizing the importance of agriculture and education.
The organization has been a part of Sauk County under different names since 1940.
The organization was first known as the Extension Homemakers Council, and has been called HCE since 1994, after becoming a part of the state and national HCE association.
“The HCE organization has a different focus, more community-oriented activities,” said Favire.
“When the community sees books or gift bags being distributed or local agri-products presented at the fair, or HCE scholarships awarded, those are present because of the work of 100-plus members in this county.”Members of HCE are taking part in the Wisconsin Book Worm program, where volunteers read to preschool aged children.
Volunteers read eight different books to the children throughout the year, and children get a copy of the book to take home.
“One of the important things is that every child gets a book to take home, it’s pretty amazing,” said Favire.
“It begins a lifelong habit of literacy and being interested in language and it’s a start toward a school attitude.”
Additionally, the organization will focus on volunteer work in the community, focused on fundraising and having volunteers providing personal care items to cancer patients within the county, said Favire.
“This was mainly started because the skin becomes quite delicate in the cancer treatments, and these things can be expensive,” said Favire.
“Providing these more expensive products can be helpful for the patients, and through this process there’s many volunteer hours involved.”
The organization will continue to provide three $600 scholarships to high school or college students each year.
Favire said the only requirement for these scholarships is that a family member of the student must be an active member of HCE.
With their new focuses on literacy and volunteer work, the organization will also continue to promote the importance of local agriculture.
“We maintain a booth at the Sauk County Fair in order to promote local agriculture and offer those products,” said Favire.
The county organization is made up of four chapters, one in Baraboo, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg and Spring Green.
