Sauk County Health delays next phase of reopening due to COVID-19 data

Six Sauk County residents tested positive for the virus over the past 14 days -- five more than in the previous 14 days, according to county data. Of those six, two weren’t linked to a known source, making the "community spread" metric 33%. That's 13 percentage points higher than the county’s goal.

“It’s a small number of people,” Lawther said. “There’s no question that our numbers are not big enough, and quite frankly I think a lot of people have concern that we’re making these kinds of recommendations without large enough numbers, which is exactly why we’re trying to expand and encourage testing, so we can actually get better data that will allow us to make even more data-driven and data-informed decisions for folks.”

The six residents were infected with the virus between May 25 and June 3, according to Lawther.

He noted that a county of Sauk’s size should have fewer than six new cases per 14-day period, per CDC guidelines, putting Sauk just one case too high. The number of people being tested per day also is too low with an average of 117. Lawther said he’s confident the county can reach its goal of 130 tests per day “sooner rather than later.”