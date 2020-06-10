Sauk County Health delays next phase of reopening due to COVID-19 data

Sauk County remains in the first phase of its reopening plan because of COVID-19 data that’s “on the fence” between phases, said county Health Officer Tim Lawther.
“I actually think Sauk County is doing pretty well,” Lawther said of its status in the coronavirus pandemic. He said many local businesses and residents are taking the health threat seriously and following recommended precautions as the community has reopened. “I think it’s vital that the community reopens. I mean, a strong economy is vital for strong public health. I just think we need to make sure that we’re doing it carefully.”
The Sauk County Health Department is monitoring regional COVID-19 cases and analyzing the data weekly to determine how the county should proceed in the three-phase Strengthening Sauk plan, which is based partly on the White House Plan for Opening Up America, the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan and guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
It’s purely advisory, as the county has not chosen to issue a mandatory order, but “it is a strong recommendation,” Lawther said.
In phase one, businesses are encouraged to implement guidance from the department and the WEDC, including encouraging staff and customers to wear cloth face coverings, frequently disinfecting high-touch surfaces, limiting groups to fewer than 10 people and maintaining social distancing. The guidelines also advise individuals to practice the same measures, frequently wash their hands and avoid close quarters with people not in their household.
Phase two, which could have begun as soon as Monday, would increase the number of people who can safely gather in one place from 10 to 50.
However, the data from the last 14-day period caused Sauk County Public Health officials to delay moving into phase two for at least another week because they don’t yet know if positive cases are part of a trend or will level out again.
“Because we don’t know that, we don’t really want to sort of go from phase one to phase two to phase one to phase two over and over again,” Lawther said. “We want to try to make a decision that’s going to be easiest to implement while being safest as possible.”
They will reevaluate the data on Monday.
Impact on businesses
For most small businesses, the delay in moving to phase two will likely not affect them, Lawther said. At least three Baraboo businesses agree with that assessment.
Balanced Rock Winery co-owner Kristin Boegner said it will affect her business “minimally,” by delaying when it can resume booking groups of more than 10, such as bachelorette parties or bridal showers. Under phase one, the winery can still host smaller groups and has separated its tables so they’re at least 10 feet apart.
“We’re very fortunate to have an expansive outdoor space and we’ve noticed that … a good majority of our guests prefer to be outside, so that’s been to our benefit,” Boegner said.
Whenever the county reaches phase two, she said “we would look at the safest options” to allow groups of 50 people.
“I think the county is doing their absolute best and have been communicative, and we’ve been following best practices and guidelines,” she said. “It’s a very unique time. We all have to find the new norm and be respectful to one another, so I think everybody’s trying to do their best and hopefully we can all overcome it together.”
David Armstrong, co-owner and manager of Con Amici Wine Bar, said he and his business partner are dedicated to following Sauk County’s guidelines for the safety of customers, staff and their families. He suggested that customers don’t necessarily want to go out in crowds yet, which means the county’s reopening status isn’t the only factor keeping Con Amici from resuming live events.
Con Amici used to host crowds of about 50 people for live events, such as music. The wine bar had just begun to “hit its stride” before the pandemic shuttered Wisconsin businesses, Armstrong said.
“Then this came along and it really killed off all of that, so it’s been a struggle,” he said. “I’ve been investing a lot of my personal retirement into just keeping us afloat.”
Even with the financial strain, “we’re doing the best that we can to be open but in a safe manner based on the available science,” Armstrong said. When phase two begins, the business plans to continue the cleaning and distancing practices it implemented for phase one until COVID-19 cases decrease.
At Recycled Sally’s in downtown Baraboo, Manager Angie Garske said she wasn't aware the county was looking at changing its guidance. Staying in phase one doesn’t really affect the secondhand store, Garske said.
“I’m letting whoever wants to come in, come in,” she said. “If they’re feeling like they can do it safely for themselves and we’re taking care of what we need to take care of on our end, we’re -- I mean, we’re cautious. We’re wearing masks and most of the customers are wearing masks, but … we’re not letting it stop us from doing business, unfortunately.”
She added that the business usually has fewer than 10 customers at a time. Staff are also frequently disinfecting surfaces, the bathroom is closed to the public and discarded clothing is put behind the counter for 24 hours.
“Obviously, we’re trying hard to keep people from gathering and crowds, but our store is pretty small,” making the 6-foot social distancing rule difficult," Garske said.
The data
Six Sauk County residents tested positive for the virus over the past 14 days -- five more than in the previous 14 days, according to county data. Of those six, two weren’t linked to a known source, making the "community spread" metric 33%. That's 13 percentage points higher than the county’s goal.
“It’s a small number of people,” Lawther said. “There’s no question that our numbers are not big enough, and quite frankly I think a lot of people have concern that we’re making these kinds of recommendations without large enough numbers, which is exactly why we’re trying to expand and encourage testing, so we can actually get better data that will allow us to make even more data-driven and data-informed decisions for folks.”
The six residents were infected with the virus between May 25 and June 3, according to Lawther.
He noted that a county of Sauk’s size should have fewer than six new cases per 14-day period, per CDC guidelines, putting Sauk just one case too high. The number of people being tested per day also is too low with an average of 117. Lawther said he’s confident the county can reach its goal of 130 tests per day “sooner rather than later.”
Only 51% of COVID-19 test results were reported to the county in a timely manner, according to SCPH. It’s “one of our greatest challenges,” Lawther said, because it means new cases and their close contacts aren’t isolated as quickly as needed to reduce the risk of an outbreak. He said the delay results from the limited number of labs struggling to keep up with exponential growth in testing across the state.
As of Wednesday, there have been 84 positive tests in Sauk County overall.
“I recognize that people are fatigued by this and tired of this, and it’s been going on for a long time,” Lawther said. “It’s frustrating; it’s difficult; it taxes your life. All of that is true for me too, but I do see light at the end of the tunnel here.
“I think Sauk County is doing very well and we just need to keep on this path so we can actually get over this little fence hump and see the direction we’re going and we can start reopening our communities and getting back to a more normal life.”
Bella Vita Cafe open Thursday for takeout
Corner Pocket opens for dine-in service
Neat-O's Bake Shoppe
Baraboo businesses open Thursday under new guidelines
051520-bara-news-open-29
Tamarack Pizza taking precautions
051620-bara-news-stores01
051620-bara-news-stores02
051620-bara-news-stores03
Drinks served at Corner Pocket
051620-bara-news-stores04
051620-bara-news-stores06
051620-bara-news-stores07
051620-bara-news-stores08
051620-bara-news-stores09
Taking orders at Corner Pocket
051620-bara-news-stores10
051620-bara-news-stores12
051620-bara-news-stores13
Beer enjoyed at Corner Pocket
051620-bara-news-stores14
051620-bara-news-stores15
051620-bara-news-stores16
051620-bara-news-stores17
051620-bara-news-stores18
051620-bara-news-stores20
051620-bara-news-stores21
051620-bara-news-stores22
051620-bara-news-stores24
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.