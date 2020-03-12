Sauk County Health Department holds countywide meeting to discuss coronavirus response

“Measures can include limiting large groups of people coming together, closing buildings and cancelling events,” Molitor said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Much of her presentation centered around preparing workplaces for the possible spread. Molitor recommended working remotely and building flexibility into schedules, so that sick people can still pull income without worrying about infecting coworkers or customers.

She also took time to acknowledge employees who may have little in the way of paid time off or benefits. Molitor said that while shuffling around schedules would help, some people can’t afford to lose hours on a paycheck, and that they will bear the brunt of losing business due to COVID-19.

“You’re going to want to consider the needs of any of your hourly or non-benefited employees,” Molitor said. “Those are the ones that this is going to impact the hardest, the ones who may have the kids that will not be able to go to daycare, whose school may be closing a couple days for cleaning. You really want to take their needs into consideration... What are you going to do when these people can’t come in for a week?”