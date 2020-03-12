Sauk County Health Department holds countywide meeting to discuss coronavirus response

Sauk County Health Department staff held a public meeting March 10 at Ho-Chunk Casino to discuss the county’s planned response to the spread of coronavirus, offering strategies and solutions to business owners, government officials and citizens.
SCHD health officer Tim Lawther said if the time comes when school closures may be called for, the decision will be made on a case-by-case basis rather than a county-wide shutdown.
“It depends on what’s going on, which is why it’s so important that we monitor this as regularly as we do,” Lawther said. “If it’s a one-school outbreak, where there’s an inordinate number of folks who are infected, staff or students, then it would be that school. If there’s no reason to believe that it’s going to be spreading from that school to other schools, then we don’t want to close schools if we don’t have to.”
He said while area health departments and state authorities would be involved in that process, the decision on whether or not to close schools would come down to the individual district. Lawther’s department does have the power to declare a public health emergency, but they have not enacted those procedures, and only plan to do so if necessary.
Sauk County public health coordinator Jodie Molitor discussed the concept of social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. According to Molitor, regulating contact with large groups of people can help slow the virus’ spread.
“Measures can include limiting large groups of people coming together, closing buildings and cancelling events,” Molitor said.
You have free articles remaining.
Much of her presentation centered around preparing workplaces for the possible spread. Molitor recommended working remotely and building flexibility into schedules, so that sick people can still pull income without worrying about infecting coworkers or customers.
She also took time to acknowledge employees who may have little in the way of paid time off or benefits. Molitor said that while shuffling around schedules would help, some people can’t afford to lose hours on a paycheck, and that they will bear the brunt of losing business due to COVID-19.
“You’re going to want to consider the needs of any of your hourly or non-benefited employees,” Molitor said. “Those are the ones that this is going to impact the hardest, the ones who may have the kids that will not be able to go to daycare, whose school may be closing a couple days for cleaning. You really want to take their needs into consideration... What are you going to do when these people can’t come in for a week?”
Molitor said that the best thing to do for sick hourly workers is to “actively encourage them to stay home” because if people feel they have to come to work infected in order to not fall down a financial hole, it will only exacerbate the problem.
Everyone who spoke at the meeting hit on two key points: proper handwashing and coughing into an elbow. The main symptoms of COVID-19 are coughing, fever and shortness of breath, and airborne saliva from coughing and saliva on hands are key ways the virus spreads. Molitor advised all businesses to have enough hand sanitizer for all employees to keep clean.
County emergency management coordinator Jeff Jelinek also gave his department’s perspective on the virus, advertising the county’s Nixle emergency response system. Any citizen interested in signing up can text their zip code to 888777, and will receive alerts on events ranging from severe weather to criminal acts to updates on coronavirus.
Jelinek, Molitor and Lawther all advised attendees and any other citizens to visit cdc.gov/coronavirus for further information on combating the disease’s spread.