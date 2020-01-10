Sauk County Health Department investigating potential tuberculosis case

The Sauk County Health Department is currently investigating a potential case of tuberculosis.
The resident has ties to Baraboo and Sauk Prairie school districts, and is currently in voluntary isolation at home until the illness can be confirmed, said Tim Lawther, Sauk County health officer.
The individual has undergone multiple tests to confirm a tuberculosis diagnosis, and one showed potential infection. The person is receiving daily medication.
“We go to the person’s house daily to watch them take the medication and make sure that it’s taken,” Lawther said. “They got several other tests, and we are waiting for those to be read. So far, one demonstrated potential tuberculosis, the others have not, which is why it is not confirmed.”
Symptoms of tuberculosis include a cough that persists for more than three weeks, pain in the chest, and coughing up blood or phlegm and is spread through the air, via a cough or close and prolonged exposure to someone with active symptoms of the infection, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lawther said this potential case is considered a low risk for further infection, because the person never had any coughing.
“And the person has never had coughing, which is how this would be spread,” Lawther said. “Which is one of the reasons this is so low risk, but we are acting out of an abundance of caution just to make sure it is no risk to anybody.”
The county Health Department, the Wisconsin Division of Public Health and both school districts are working to notify people and provide necessary testing to any person who was in close, prolonged contact with the sick individual.
“This is limited to just a few... schools in Baraboo and Sauk Prairie, and everybody who has had any potential exposure to this person has been contacted,” said Lawther. “The person feels better now, after taking the medication, and once there is absolutely no risk of spreading the disease at all, the person will be released from isolation and they will go back to work.”
Lawther said if they had not been contacted by the Health Department by Jan. 10, they have not been found to be in contact with the individual and are not at risk of contracting the illness.
Because the illness is only spread through the air and contracted through prolonged exposure and contact with the sick individual, Lawther said other people in the person’s home have also been tested.
According to the CDC, tuberculosis cannot be spread through food, drink, clothing and fabrics, kissing or skin-to-skin contact such as a handshake, making the general risk of contracting the illness low.
“If on an airplane if someone with active symptomatic TB for eight hours on that airplane, they would test two rows in front and two rows behind that person and that would be the extent of their testing,” Lawther said. “The likelihood of interacting with it is very, very low.”
