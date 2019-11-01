Sauk County health officials are warning county residents to be cautious of carbon monoxide poisoning as temperatures fall.
As winter temperatures begin to set in, residents will begin to use furnaces, space heaters and gasoline or propane powered heaters that can emit harmful carbon monoxide.
"This is a real issue that they can't see or smell it and they need to be proactive to protect their families," said Sauk County Health Officer Timothy Lawther. "This is something you need to pay attention to for your health and safety."
Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless gas that binds tightly to blood and impairs oxygen flow throughout the body, which can cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Heavy exposure can be fatal, said Dr. Joseph Hansen an emergency physician at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include dizziness, headache, nausea and vomiting, said Hansen. Hansen also noted that more than one individual in a household would display symptoms if affected.
"If you and the members of your household are feeling these vague symptoms, you can come in to be checked," said Hansen.
Prolonged exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide can lead to death if not treated. Treatment in emergency rooms for the sickness includes being given oxygen and in extreme cases hyperbaric therapy, said Hansen.
Prevention, detection
Lawther encourages residents to purchase carbon monoxide detectors to place in their homes, and check batteries in existing detectors. In addition to taking precautions with having detectors, Lawther encourages residents to have furnaces and wood burning stoves inspected each year to ensure they are in working condition. He also recommends never running gas or propane heaters or grills inside homes or garages, or running a car in an enclosed space.
"People really need to be made aware that they should have a carbon monoxide detector, and with the fall back of clocks on Sunday, it's a natural time to replace those batteries," said Lawther. "We want to reduce the risk of exposure."
In Sauk County, Lawther said emergency room visits for carbon monoxide poisoning are above the state average.
"These trips to the ER for carbon monoxide poisoning are preventable if people are prepared," said Lawther. "We need to get a sense of were these problems are occurring, so we can develop some targeted intervention to help folks deal with these issues."
