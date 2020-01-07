Sauk County Health Department: We have a mobile library, where's yours?

Jessie Phalen would never say $80 is insignificant.

That’s what the Sauk County Health Department needed for a new mobile library and that's what it received from the Reedsburg Kiwanis Club, the public health nurse manager said. At any given time the shelving unit holds about 20 books, which children and their families may take, for free, as they enter and depart Suite 372 in the Sauk County West Square Building.

It might grow legs.

“I hope other people will start thinking, ‘Hey, maybe we can do that here?'” Phalen said of the gift she applied for through Kiwanis after she learned about the success of mobile libraries in Madison.

It’s the Reedsburg Kiwanis Club’s first mobile library gift but likely won’t be its last, Dennis Andreasen, the club's past president, said. The club distributes about 2,000 books annually -- including 60 for the health department’s new shelving this month. It is currently seeking Spanish language books to add to the health department's collection and will continue to stock its new shelving as needed.