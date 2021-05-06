Sauk County health officer says vaccinated following up, officials still working on hesitancy

While the CDC released new information at the end of April showing that 8%, or more than 5 million people, have missed their second COVID-19 vaccine shot, local officials have seen higher follow up.
Sauk County Health Officer Treemanisha Stewart said only about 2% of residents have missed their scheduled second dose, and that number may be even lower due to data entry errors in their system.
“We’re feeling like it might be even less than that,” Stewart said.
Columbia County Health and Human Services Director Heather Gove did not respond to messages seeking information about missed vaccinations.
The biggest problem facing Sauk County remains those who are hesitant to get their vaccinations, Stewart said.
The department is aiming to address the lack of motivation by using grant funding to form a group that can identify how to gather information on why people aren’t showing up, whether out of fear, misinformation or slight laziness, Stewart said.
“We don’t know if they have real concerns or if it doesn’t come to them, they just don’t get it,” Stewart said. “We’re looking at doing things more in community-based events and see how that works. … We’re trying to see what best works for people and provide opportunities for them to get vaccinated.”
The group is considering how best to reach people, like farmer outreach and connecting to Black and Hispanic people. They will likely try to make connections for about a month once they have a plan, which could include person-to-person interactions but also targeted messages to the public.
Gove did not respond to messages from Capital Newspapers seeking information on vaccine hesitancy. Messages for Corporation Counsel Joseph Ruf also went unanswered. Columbia County officials have declined to speak to Capital Newspapers for most of the past year regarding COVID-19 vaccination or testing.
According to the Columbia County Health Department website, as of Wednesday, 46% of county residents, or more than 26,400, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 20,500 residents, or 35.7%, are fully vaccinated of the roughly 58,000 total county residents.
In Sauk County, 44.4%, or 28,594, of the roughly 64,000 total residents are partially vaccinated and 34.6% are fully vaccinated.
Ideally, every county resident would be vaccinated, Stewart said. But understanding that the county vaccination rates against the flu generally fall around 64%, the department has some work to do to reach its goal.
To reach a safe immunity level, Stewart said current guidance dictates the percentage reach at least 70% and could be as high as 85%, which leaves the county short if only those who generally vaccinate against influenza seek out a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think we have assumptions, but we have to get in there and really figure out what the concerns are,” Stewart said. “We like to deal in data and not assumptions. So once we have a firm understanding of what those people who haven’t gotten it, then we will have a course of action.”
One of the biggest boosts to numbers will be the vaccination of younger people. Children 16 and older can currently receive Pfizer vaccines. A request from the company to the FDA will likely be approved early next week for emergency use in children 12 to 15 as well.
The recent halt of Johnson & Johnson vaccines due to a rare but serious blood clot development in fewer than 10 recipients out of roughly 6 million was ended, providing additional doses for the county to administer to the public. A drive-up free vaccination clinic hosted by the department Thursday offered both the Johnson & Johnson as well as the first Moderna shot.
“I’m optimistic,” Stewart said. “Not everyone is going to come to us, we understand that. There might be some education we have to do, more so with those that are very reluctant to get it. We’re cautiously optimistic.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.