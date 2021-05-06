Sauk County health officer says vaccinated following up, officials still working on hesitancy

“I think we have assumptions, but we have to get in there and really figure out what the concerns are,” Stewart said. “We like to deal in data and not assumptions. So once we have a firm understanding of what those people who haven’t gotten it, then we will have a course of action.”

One of the biggest boosts to numbers will be the vaccination of younger people. Children 16 and older can currently receive Pfizer vaccines. A request from the company to the FDA will likely be approved early next week for emergency use in children 12 to 15 as well.

The recent halt of Johnson & Johnson vaccines due to a rare but serious blood clot development in fewer than 10 recipients out of roughly 6 million was ended, providing additional doses for the county to administer to the public. A drive-up free vaccination clinic hosted by the department Thursday offered both the Johnson & Johnson as well as the first Moderna shot.

“I’m optimistic,” Stewart said. “Not everyone is going to come to us, we understand that. There might be some education we have to do, more so with those that are very reluctant to get it. We’re cautiously optimistic.”

