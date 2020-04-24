Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther announces support for safer at home order extension

“I understand why people are frustrated with all these activities we’re undertaking to keep people safe,” Lawther said. “I have the same frustrations, quite frankly, as does my family. But from a public health perspective, as hard as this is, it’s absolutely the best and safest thing to do for our people.”

Despite the order’s extension, Sauk County will begin to take some measures to lay the groundwork for the economy re-opening. In a news release from Lawther, he laid out guidelines for businesses to follow while the order remains in place.

Golf courses can re-open, but players will not have access to carts, clubhouses or pro shops. Libraries are permitted to offer curbside pickup, same as restaurants, and campgrounds can re-open on the condition that common areas remain closed and no more than 10 people are camped within the same area. Additionally, religious services are permitted to continue, so long as no more than 10 people are in attendance and all attendees maintain six feet of distance.

“Thank you for everything you are all doing to protect our community from this threat,” Lawther said in the news release. “We have come so far and prevented a lot of unnecessary illness and death with the efforts you have all been undertaking. We WILL get through this. We WILL reopen as quickly as is safe. And we WILL come back even stronger than before.”

