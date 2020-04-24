Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther announces support for safer at home order extension

Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther threw his support behind Gov. Evers’ extension of the “safer at home” order on April 23, saying that working against the efforts would undermine all the work done up until now to combat the coronavirus.
While Sauk County has only seen three deaths and 37 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic, Lawther cautioned that the lower figures across the county are no reason for complacency. He said those numbers may be artificially depreciated due to the lack of available tests.
“We’ve not had a lot of available testing capacity, so that’s why the state put out the requirement to limit testing to very high-risk essential service employees, basically,” Lawther said. “That means that a lot of folks who may well have had COVID-19 did not get a test, so that number, 37, is not really a true indication of the true community spread or risk.”
Lawther said his department did receive advance notice of the longer shelter in place order before Gov. Evers made the announcement public, and that he personally had anticipated the extension of the order.
Despite his support of Sauk County residents staying in their homes through Memorial Day, Lawther said he understands the frustration of some people who are protesting the shelter in place orders at state capitol buildings across the country. Lawther said he feels the same frustration, but that it is vital to follow the orders to keep the pandemic from getting worse.
“I understand why people are frustrated with all these activities we’re undertaking to keep people safe,” Lawther said. “I have the same frustrations, quite frankly, as does my family. But from a public health perspective, as hard as this is, it’s absolutely the best and safest thing to do for our people.”
Despite the order’s extension, Sauk County will begin to take some measures to lay the groundwork for the economy re-opening. In a news release from Lawther, he laid out guidelines for businesses to follow while the order remains in place.
Golf courses can re-open, but players will not have access to carts, clubhouses or pro shops. Libraries are permitted to offer curbside pickup, same as restaurants, and campgrounds can re-open on the condition that common areas remain closed and no more than 10 people are camped within the same area. Additionally, religious services are permitted to continue, so long as no more than 10 people are in attendance and all attendees maintain six feet of distance.
“Thank you for everything you are all doing to protect our community from this threat,” Lawther said in the news release. “We have come so far and prevented a lot of unnecessary illness and death with the efforts you have all been undertaking. We WILL get through this. We WILL reopen as quickly as is safe. And we WILL come back even stronger than before.”
