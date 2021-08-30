Sauk County health officials plan to use $1M grant for drug abuse prevention, treatment

“MetaStar has a long history of improving the quality of health and health care for Wisconsinites,” said Jesi Wang, MetaStar chief executive officer, in a statement announcing the grant award. “We’re ready to leverage this experience and address the opioid crisis head on in Sauk County, which in 2019 was in the bottom 20 percent of Wisconsin counties for opioid-involved drug overdose deaths and hospital encounters.”

According to a database from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Sauk County ranks among the highest in opioid-related deaths per population. In 2018, 13 Sauk County residents died. In 2019, the number dipped slightly to 11 resident deaths. In 2020, a year which the CDC indicates reached a historic high of more than 93,000 overdose deaths throughout the country, there were 16 county resident deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jesse said they can’t point to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stretch of time when access to support and treatment programs were limited as the main cause for the increase, but she believes it was a factor.