Sauk County health officials plan to use $1M grant for drug abuse prevention, treatment

Healthcare consulting nonprofit MetaStar Inc. of Madison recently announced it received a $1 million grant in partnership with the Sauk County Public Health Department to commit to the strengthening of prevention and treatment of substance and opioid use disorders.
Community Health Strategist Sara Jesse, of the county health department, said MetaStar has been a “wonderful partner” as the agency aided in the grant application process and helped steer the direction of the project.
The grant funding will be used within the county for the next three years to expand prevention of substance abuse as well as treatment and recovery programs, which Jesse said aim to ensure the quality of life for people with addiction disorders will no longer use illegal drugs or abuse other substances.
“We are just so thrilled that this opportunity will allow us to fund such a wide spectrum of services to address opioid use disorder,” Jesse said. “The grant will enable us to work on preventing dangerous drug use, providing treatment, harm reduction services and supporting recovery, so we’re very happy to have this grant funding.”
The grant was administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration. Funding is part of the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, an initiative which works to deal with barriers to treatment for substance and opioid use disorder with a goal of ending the opioid epidemic.
“MetaStar has a long history of improving the quality of health and health care for Wisconsinites,” said Jesi Wang, MetaStar chief executive officer, in a statement announcing the grant award. “We’re ready to leverage this experience and address the opioid crisis head on in Sauk County, which in 2019 was in the bottom 20 percent of Wisconsin counties for opioid-involved drug overdose deaths and hospital encounters.”
According to a database from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Sauk County ranks among the highest in opioid-related deaths per population. In 2018, 13 Sauk County residents died. In 2019, the number dipped slightly to 11 resident deaths. In 2020, a year which the CDC indicates reached a historic high of more than 93,000 overdose deaths throughout the country, there were 16 county resident deaths.
Jesse said they can’t point to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stretch of time when access to support and treatment programs were limited as the main cause for the increase, but she believes it was a factor.
“I think we don’t have enough evidence yet to say what caused our increase in overdoses, but I would definitely speculate that the pandemic had a lot to do with it,” Jesse said. “The isolation caused by the pandemic, the difficulty in accessing treatment services during the lockdown; I feel that all of that contributed heavily. But our drug supply is also a factor and that I can’t speak to; what kind of drugs were coming to our area during the pandemic, did that change, were they more potent? These are questions that are kind of still hanging out there in the balance.”
Because it is a rural community with a tourist-based economy, Sauk County serves as a pass-through for larger metropolitan areas that serve as the source for illegal substances, like opioids, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine.
Jesse said it isn’t just opioids, though they are the biggest concern. The use of meth in Sauk County has been growing “in the last few years,” and the number of deaths for those using the substance has been higher than in all the years since health officials began tracking it in 2012.
A consortium was formed in Sauk County among a number of agencies to use the grant funding. The Sauk County Continuum of Care Consortium includes MetaStar, public health, the Baraboo and Reedsburg police departments, the Ho-Chunk Nation, Dells-Delton EMS Commission, Merrimac Fire and Rescue, Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service Commission, Reedsburg Area Medical Center, Satori House Recovery, Sauk Prairie Healthcare, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital, WisHope and Lutheran Social Services.
One integral piece of the funding programs includes LSS and re-entry coordinator working with recently released Sauk County Jail inmates who were arrested and charged for illicit drug use. The recovery services focus on various points of a person’s life to avoid recidivism and overdose, which is more likely if someone returns to using drugs after months of sobriety due to a lowered tolerance.
“That re-entry coordinator can help them access different types of services they might need, for example, treatment for substance use disorder, or perhaps more like food assistance, housing assistance, health insurance,” Jesse said. “With this program, we’d be making sure that people with substance use disorder released from the Sauk County Jail have access to the services they need for treatment and recovery support so they can lead a happy, productive life.”
