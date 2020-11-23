Sauk County health officials plead for public to stay home for the holidays

“It took awhile for it to get to us. It is here now, and while we aren’t having our systems burst at the seams at the moment, we are very close to having that potential happen here,” Grunewald said. “We are trying at all costs to avoid that.”

Grunewald shared information about two vaccines that he said appear to be very effective. While the progress is “remarkable,” he said it will likely be months before a vaccine will be readily available to the general public and, based on Sauk County’s current trajectory, many people will die in the interim.

He compared going to a Thanksgiving dinner during this pandemic to going into a burning building. The threat of the virus is invisible but it’s just as real, Grunewald said, adding that the virus is so prevalent in the community that both large and small gatherings pose a significant risk.

“I really need to recruit you to be on the front lines for us,” he said. “This is, as Janelle said, a wartime effort. We need to win this particular battle so in the end we can all win the war once the vaccine is available to each and every one of us.