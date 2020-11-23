Sauk County health officials plead for public to stay home for the holidays

Public health and hospital officials pleaded Monday for Sauk County residents to skip all gatherings with anyone outside of their household this holiday season, comparing the fight against COVID-19 to a wartime effort.
“We’re in the battle, and the boots on the ground have to be us,” said Janelle Hupp, a family medicine physician and employee health medical director at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. “We have to recruit our family members, our neighbors, our county residents to do the right thing here and not go to their family Thanksgiving dinner and not congregate in places with large numbers of people.”
She spoke in a virtual press conference Monday, along with officials from the Sauk County Health Department and representatives of the county’s three hospitals: Reedsburg Area Medical Center, Sauk Prairie Healthcare and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.
They described how the current COVID-19 surge is straining their staff and resources, calling on all residents to redouble efforts to mitigate spread. With a focus on Thanksgiving, they urged everyone to stay home and celebrate only with members of their own household, wear masks, keep their distance from everyone else and frequently wash their hands.
“We just really need to hang in there,” Hupp said. “I get that people are tired of making sacrifices. We all are, but think about how we respect the sacrifices that our military have made for us in the past, and recognize that we’re being called upon to do just that right now for our friends and neighbors and other residents in the county here.”
As of Monday, there are 870 active cases of the coronavirus in Sauk County as the cumulative total reached 3,303, a jump of 153 cases over the weekend, according to the county’s data hub. Eight county residents were hospitalized for the coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total ever hospitalized to 114. Sixteen local residents have died. Jessie Phalen, nurse manager for the health department, said doubling time for cases is currently at 28 days.
Maureen Murphy, chief medical officer of Baraboo’s hospital, warned that if people don’t change their holiday plans, “Thanksgiving will possibly go on record as the most dangerous holiday ever.”
“The concern is that it will become a national superspreader event, and that some of those families and friends that you are going to be having dinner with, unfortunately, may be their last Thanksgiving, and so our plea is for people to please seriously consider what your choices are going to be in three more days,” Murphy said.
Incident Commander Jeff Jelinek of the county’s COVID-19 response said officials and health care workers came together for the press conference after realizing they needed to do something more to curb the spread. Residents need to listen and heed the warnings, he said.
“Our community is so generous and resilient” that it has come together in response to floods, for missing people and other crises, Jelinek said. “This is one thing that I have not seen with the COVID response.”
For those who decide to go ahead with their holiday gatherings, the health department asks that they quarantine for the following 14 days by staying home and not having contact with anyone from the larger community to prevent more spread.
The hospitals are all experiencing staff shortages -- caused by staff being exposed to the virus through the community and their families and thus having to stay home for several weeks at a time -- and difficulty finding beds for patients who would typically be transferred to a specialist or other facility, their representatives said. They are near or at capacity every day, said moderator Sara Jesse of the county health department.
Chief Operating Officer Teresa Field said Reedsburg Area Medical Center has had to search for available ICU beds at facilities beyond its typical transfer area, like La Crosse. Unable to find placement elsewhere, Reedsburg staff have had to care for patients they wouldn't normally.
“We’re taking care of a lot of them here, and we’re doing a good job, but just that in and of itself takes an emotional toll on staff,” Field said. “… They’ve had to completely and fundamentally change the way we’re doing business in the hospital, and that cumulative stress definitely worries me.”
As the surge continues, health care workers are losing their resiliency and thus need the community’s help to slow the crisis, Field said.
“We don’t have the luxury anymore for our citizens, our neighbors to feel like they are outside of the health care system any longer,” she said. “I think our entire population in Sauk County has to consider themselves part of the health care system, because the choices that everyone makes is what’s going to really give us that little bit of oxygen, that lifeline that we in health care need right now.
Support Local Journalism
“Every potential exposure that’s prevented through good action decreases the burden that we feel and allows us to continue the work that our county needs us to do,” Field said.
Eric Warbasse, medical director of Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s emergency department, said finding beds for anyone requiring admission or transfer is the biggest challenge at this point. Like other Wisconsin health care facilities, Sauk Prairie has expanded its COVID-19 capacity by opening additional wings, which makes caring for those patients easier now than it was earlier this year. But as rooms and staff have been reallocated for COVID care, less remains for non-COVID patients, he said.
For example, Warbasse had a patient with a head bleed who would have typically been transferred to a neurosurgeon in Madison; with no beds in Madison, Sauk Prairie had to care for the patient instead. (“We did OK,” Warbasse said.)
“The further we get into the pandemic, we’re getting deep, deep into our contingency plan playbook, and you know, it just starts to feel surreal,” he said.
“I know that I’m going to be looking back on this time and thinking, you know, ‘I wish we had just made a better choice right now,’ because things are getting really scary, and I’m really honestly concerned for the future,” Warbasse said. “The last six to eight weeks have been the most challenging of my career of 20 years, by far, by far.”
Warbasse said, early in the pandemic, ER staff thought they could know who was likely to have COVID-19, “but that seems quaint at this point. I mean, everyone’s suspected at this point.”
Emergency rooms and inpatient hospital wards aren’t the only parts of the system feeling a strain right now. Janelle Hupp, a family medicine physician and employee health medical director at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, said it’s difficult to find beds in long-term care facilities for patients being discharged from the hospital.
Nursing homes and home health care providers in Sauk County are struggling with staff shortages too, she said. Local nursing homes also are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks within their facilities, Hupp added.
“It’s really of crisis proportion when you look at even beyond our hospital issues,” she said.
Nathan Grunewald, an urologic surgeon and chief innovation officer at Sauk Prairie, said he gets questions sometimes about whether the hospital is even seeing COVID-19 patients. All three county health care facilities are seeing those patients every day, he said, noting that while perception of the disease was set early this year by the images and news coming from New York City, the experience of COVID-19 in rural America is different -- but still serious.
“It took awhile for it to get to us. It is here now, and while we aren’t having our systems burst at the seams at the moment, we are very close to having that potential happen here,” Grunewald said. “We are trying at all costs to avoid that.”
Grunewald shared information about two vaccines that he said appear to be very effective. While the progress is “remarkable,” he said it will likely be months before a vaccine will be readily available to the general public and, based on Sauk County’s current trajectory, many people will die in the interim.
He compared going to a Thanksgiving dinner during this pandemic to going into a burning building. The threat of the virus is invisible but it’s just as real, Grunewald said, adding that the virus is so prevalent in the community that both large and small gatherings pose a significant risk.
“I really need to recruit you to be on the front lines for us,” he said. “This is, as Janelle said, a wartime effort. We need to win this particular battle so in the end we can all win the war once the vaccine is available to each and every one of us.
“Please, don’t make us be your last line of defense. We’re remarkable in what we can do in health care, but we can’t guarantee our outcomes and we need to avoid that invisible enemy as much as we can,” he said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.