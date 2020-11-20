Sauk County health officials: Stay home for the holidays as COVID-19 surge continues

Health officials are actively conducting 61 facility-wide investigations related to cases and potential outbreaks in Columbia County, including 23 at educational facilities, 17 at workplaces and nine at long-term care facilities, as of Wednesday. Such investigations are triggered when there are at least two confirmed cases in a single facility within 28 days or one case in a long-term care facility, according to the state health department.

State data shows Sauk County has 17 active investigations, of which eight are at long-term care facilities, three are at a workplace and five are classified as an “other setting,” which can include restaurants, event spaces and churches.

This week did bring a glimmer of hope for Sauk County: It’s average number of new cases per day has started to decline.

“We’re really hopeful that this trend will continue,” Allen said. “Right now it’s starting to drop slightly. Not enough to be a significant change -- it’s still going to keep us at that critically high COVID case activity level -- so we need to continue this work so that that number and that little green line here keeps going down.”

Columbia County is not showing the same decline, according to DHS data. Its case activity has had no significant change over the last 14 days.