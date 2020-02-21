Sauk County hires interim corporation counsel, provides back pay to Assistant Corporation counsel for unpaid administrative leave

The Sauk County Board of Supervisors has appointed an interim corporation counsel and voted to provide back pay for the assistant corporation counsel who remains on leave.
Following a closed session at its regular meeting Wednesday, the board appointed attorney Gary Rehfeldt, a retired assistant corporation counsel with Dane County, to serve in the temporarily vacant corporation counsel role.
Daniel Olson was placed on leave by the board after a special board meeting on Jan. 28, pending the findings of an investigation of personnel complaints involving Olson.
Rehfeldt will begin working immediately and continue until Olson returns to work. Rehfeldt will work two to four days a week in the corporation counsel’s office in the West Square building in Baraboo at a rate of $200 per hour.
“I know for Sauk County this is a very fluid time, and there are a lot of things going on,” said Rehfeldt. “I want to make one thing abundantly clear, the job of an attorney is to act as a neutral. I don’t take sides in anything. What I do is strive to give my best legal advice.”
In addition to serving as an assistant corporation counsel in Dane County, Rehfeldt also worked as an assistant corporation counsel in Walworth County and acted as an interim corporation counsel there as well. He also served as an assistant corporation counsel in Rock County.
The board met in closed session at the end of Wednesday's meeting and discussed the investigations and administrative leaves of Olson and Assistant Corporation Counsel Jim Witecha.
Witecha was placed on leave in January by Olson for what he said was insubordination.
Following the closed session, the board voted to provide Witecha with back pay for the time he was on unpaid administrative leave. Witecha remains on leave and under investigation.
