Sauk County hires interim corporation counsel, provides back pay to Assistant Corporation counsel for unpaid administrative leave

The Sauk County Board of Supervisors has appointed an interim corporation counsel and voted to provide back pay for the assistant corporation counsel who remains on leave.

Following a closed session at its regular meeting Wednesday, the board appointed attorney Gary Rehfeldt, a retired assistant corporation counsel with Dane County, to serve in the temporarily vacant corporation counsel role.

Daniel Olson was placed on leave by the board after a special board meeting on Jan. 28, pending the findings of an investigation of personnel complaints involving Olson.

Rehfeldt will begin working immediately and continue until Olson returns to work. Rehfeldt will work two to four days a week in the corporation counsel’s office in the West Square building in Baraboo at a rate of $200 per hour.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I know for Sauk County this is a very fluid time, and there are a lot of things going on,” said Rehfeldt. “I want to make one thing abundantly clear, the job of an attorney is to act as a neutral. I don’t take sides in anything. What I do is strive to give my best legal advice.”