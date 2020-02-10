Sauk County hires special counsel regarding investigations

A vote to amend the agenda to take the item regarding Kalney off failed. The vote to approve hiring Kalney carried with 18 in favor, four against and four abstaining.

There were 26 supervisors at the meeting, with five absent and excused.

According to his contract, Kalney’s attorney fee is $280 per hour, and includes reimbursement for travel, meals and boarding.

At the meeting Kalney noted that he will not be acting as corporation counsel for the county, but will only represent and advise them in matters relating to investigations of staff and elected officials.

Daniel Olson, the county’s corporation counsel, was placed on paid leave Jan. 28 following a special meeting of the board, and Assistant Corporation Counsel Jim Witecha is still on leave after Olson placed him on leave in January for insubordination. The county currently does not have legal representation for matters outside of what Kalney has been hired for.