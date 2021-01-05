Sauk County Historical Society aims to restore historic Baraboo depot

A big piece of the project would be the hopeful restoration of the canopy. Wolter said the outdoor space could also host markets and other outdoor events in favorable weather. Another large undertaking will be making the building constructed more than a century ago accessible with elevators and other pieces.

Pinkus said the restoration of the former depot would be a benefit to a portion of the city that has slowly been improving through projects but still has potential.

“The south side of Baraboo, there’s a ton of potential there, it’s almost like a whole second downtown,” Pinkus said. “This would be a huge, kind of a catalyst, to get everything up and going. There’s private investment coming into that part of town, which would then attract other businesses or developers to the area. It definitely has a potential draw for the community as a whole, but the impacts would be felt, really, on that side of the river.”

An apartment building with units that developers Rapid River Apartments of Sparta, formerly Three Amigos Property Management of La Crosse, have deemed as “luxury” is on schedule to be completed in December. The current plan calls for about 65 units to be constructed on the 1.6-acre parcel at 325 Lynn Street.