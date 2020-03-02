Sauk County holding public input sessions to hear residents future desires prior to budget process

Sauk County plans to hold public input sessions to give residents the opportunity to voice desires and concerns for the county's future before the beginning of the 2021 budget process.
The last two of four sessions will be held this week, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ruth Culver library in Prairie du Sac and at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Baraboo Public Library and are open to all county residents.
The input sessions will include a presentation about how the county functions, and how the budgeting process works by county staff.
Attendees will also break into small groups with county staff to discuss issues, desires and the future of the county, said Administrative Coordinator Alene Kleczek Bolin.
Two of the input sessions were conducted last week, one at the Reedsburg Public Library and one at the Spring Green Community Library.
Honey Creek residents Sue and Phil Barth were the only two attendees at the Spring Green input sessions.
“I think land use and agriculture is serious,” Phil Barth said. “Sauk County is a beautiful area, so I’d like to take advantage of the natural areas that are here. Keeping that and expanding that.”
You have free articles remaining.
He questioned if the county might consider looking at nature conservancy options to continue to preserve natural areas and resources and how that might affect tax revenue.
Kleczek Bolin (who left her position at the end of last week) said nature conservancy was a big issue in the county about 10 years ago, when there was a large land sale in the Baraboo Hills area.
“I don’t know that it’s been a big concern of the county board as of late,” said Kleczek Bolin. “We just haven’t had many issues like that come before us.”
Supervisor Valerie McAuliffe of the town of Prairie du Sac, agreed that preserving and expanding land use was an important aspect of the county.
“It’s a balance between tax revenue and keeping Sauk County a place we'd like to live,” said McAuliffe.
Sue Barth said she would like to see additional expansion of broadband internet access and cellular service in the area.
“We have to have a little hot spot for internet, because where we’re located, we don’t have internet,” said Sue Barth.
The county is currently working in Spring Green to expand access to the internet in rural areas of the county, the project is expected to be completed by October.
Phil Barth said he did not feel there was any need for improvement in the way the county runs or its government.
“We’re just pretty easy, we’re pretty satisfied,” he said. “Not a lot of issues. Nothing I’ve seen has been bad.”
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone