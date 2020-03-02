Sauk County holding public input sessions to hear residents future desires prior to budget process

Honey Creek residents Sue and Phil Barth were the only two attendees at the Spring Green input sessions.

“I think land use and agriculture is serious,” Phil Barth said. “Sauk County is a beautiful area, so I’d like to take advantage of the natural areas that are here. Keeping that and expanding that.”

He questioned if the county might consider looking at nature conservancy options to continue to preserve natural areas and resources and how that might affect tax revenue.

Kleczek Bolin (who left her position at the end of last week) said nature conservancy was a big issue in the county about 10 years ago, when there was a large land sale in the Baraboo Hills area.

“I don’t know that it’s been a big concern of the county board as of late,” said Kleczek Bolin. “We just haven’t had many issues like that come before us.”

Supervisor Valerie McAuliffe of the town of Prairie du Sac, agreed that preserving and expanding land use was an important aspect of the county.

“It’s a balance between tax revenue and keeping Sauk County a place we'd like to live,” said McAuliffe.