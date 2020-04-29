Sauk County hosts COVID-19 drive through testing event

Tests went relatively quickly as the day turned to the afternoon. When a vehicle pulled up next to the collection tent, Dye would approach one of its occupants to ask their name, noting it on a checklist. Then a pair of National Guard members in tan hazmat suits would approach the person to be tested.

Emily Rymkus, one of the guard members, introduced herself with a similar run down each time, asking those looking to be tested not to jerk away when she administered the nasal swab and reassuring them it is “more of a tickle” than the painful flu test equivalent. Then she would turn to Jimenez, dressed in an identical suit, to place the swab into a bag. The pair would wish the person just tested a good day and they would walk back to the tent as the driver pulled away.

Lawther told members of the Baraboo Common Council during their meeting Tuesday that positive test numbers likely don’t reflect the true number of people infected. According to the county health department website, there were 45 positive cases of coronavirus in Sauk County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

There were 43 on Tuesday and another 41 probable cases, meaning they exhibited symptoms and a doctor diagnosed them as likely infected with the virus but they had not been tested for it, Lawther said.