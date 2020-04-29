Sauk County hosts COVID-19 drive through testing event

The site of the former Sauk County landfill looked different Wednesday as members of the National Guard and Sauk County Health Department stood under tents and orange cones while directing drivers where to go as the county held a one-day community testing event for the novel coronavirus.
Testing was held in conjunction with a partnership between the state National Guard and health officials looking to test residents for the virus as the state looks to ramp up testing to meet criteria to re-open businesses and public spaces.
Shayna Dye, Sauk County environmental health manager, said they were grateful to have the partnership of the National Guard. The one-day testing event began at 10 a.m. Dye said a majority of residents looking to be tested arrived early.
“We actually got a pretty good rush, probably the first hour,” Dye said. “I think we had constant lines and then about 11 o’clock, it really slowed down and seems like it’s sort of just trickling in.”
Dye was uncertain how many people they had seen as of 1:30 p.m., but said she assumed “people just decided to come in early,” and that they also tested six people who hadn’t set up appointments beforehand.
The day went smoothly as tests continued into the early afternoon, Dye said. Robert Jimenez, who was administering tests for the National Guard, echoed the sentiment. Dye said there hadn’t been any issues throughout the day.
Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said Tuesday that the department had registered 110 residents looking to be tested for COVID-19 due to concerns they were exhibiting symptoms. He had announced Monday that the county was going to host drive through testing for anyone who could prove their Sauk County residency and felt they exhibited signs of being infected with the virus.
Lawther said health officials have broadened the possible symptoms of COVID-19 from the standard dry cough, fever and difficulty breathing to include chills, sore throat, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of smell or taste, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea or runny nose.
Jean Dimmick, 80, of Baraboo, drove out to the site because of her age and said she felt it was a good idea when her siblings told her about the event.
“I’m not worried about it,” Dimmick said of the virus. “They just said it was a prudent thing to do and I have to agree.”
Dimmick said she hadn’t tried to take a test before, but the registration process through the county COVID-19 hotline was simple. The test only took a few minutes and was much less painful than she anticipated. She had thought they were planning on testing every United States resident, but expressed a lack of optimism at leaders taking charge and supplying enough tests for everyone.
Though she was glad to be tested, Dimmick said she would be surprised if the results — slated to take about 48 hours after running through a state-approved laboratory — came back positive. She wasn’t showing notable signs of the novel coronavirus, just a slightly runny nose she blamed more on her age than the likelihood of an illness.
Tests went relatively quickly as the day turned to the afternoon. When a vehicle pulled up next to the collection tent, Dye would approach one of its occupants to ask their name, noting it on a checklist. Then a pair of National Guard members in tan hazmat suits would approach the person to be tested.
Emily Rymkus, one of the guard members, introduced herself with a similar run down each time, asking those looking to be tested not to jerk away when she administered the nasal swab and reassuring them it is “more of a tickle” than the painful flu test equivalent. Then she would turn to Jimenez, dressed in an identical suit, to place the swab into a bag. The pair would wish the person just tested a good day and they would walk back to the tent as the driver pulled away.
Lawther told members of the Baraboo Common Council during their meeting Tuesday that positive test numbers likely don’t reflect the true number of people infected. According to the county health department website, there were 45 positive cases of coronavirus in Sauk County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
There were 43 on Tuesday and another 41 probable cases, meaning they exhibited symptoms and a doctor diagnosed them as likely infected with the virus but they had not been tested for it, Lawther said.
“Even if you were to combine those together at 84 people, those numbers are not at all indicative of how widely spread and what the risk is from coronavirus in Sauk County,” Lawther said. “We know that is around far more than our testing numbers are indicating, largely because we have not had enough tests, really anywhere, but certainly in Sauk County, to actually get a good sense of what’s going on with the numbers.”
The county currently averages 180 tests per week, with the majority administered in the city of Baraboo, Lawther said. The goal is to be able to conduct 800 to 900 each week as plans for reopening businesses safely are laid out. Lawther said contact tracing, or interviews of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to find who they may have exposed before the positive result, needs to increase. They hope to hire more people to conduct those interviews for the next two months or more, he said.
While the 60 to 69-year-old population is at the highest risk of getting COVID-19, Lawther said the highest incidence of infection within the county is of 30 to 39-year-olds. Legally, he can not divulge where people who have tested positively live unless there are more than five people with COVID-19 in a small area. There were 13 positive cases in Baraboo as of Tuesday, he said.
