Sauk County HR director resigns: Timeline uncertain for replacement

Sauk County’s Human Resources Director Michelle Posewitz has resigned to pursue another position, and the County Board does not have a timeline for hiring her replacement as it faces vacant positions in multiple departments.
Posewitz, who notified the county of her resignation at the end of May, served as human resources director for 19 years, according to a resolution presented at the Personnel and Insurance Committee meeting Friday. She is leaving to pursue a new position out of state.
“I really wish her well, we’re very sad to see her go,” said Board Chairman Tim McCumber of Merrimac. “She started looking for work earlier in the year, before the election and she was fortunate to find something.”
Posewitz could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Since the beginning of the year, the county has lost former Administrative Coordinator Alene Klezeck Bolin, who left for a position at the state level, Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson, who was fired in May and Assistant Corporation Counsel James Witecha who resigned in April.
Interim Corporation Counsel Gary Rehfeldt resigned last week to return to retirement.
The county’s human resources analyst, Kasey Hodges, will be serving as interim director until Posewitz’s replacement is hired, which McCumber said may not be until this fall, as the county has many other vacancies to fill.
The board is considering changing its structure to create the position of a county administrator to fill Bolin’s vacancy, which McCumber said the board needs to accomplish before looking at candidates for other positions.
“If the county board decides to go with a county administrator versus an administrative coordinator, we would like to have that person in place to help with the hiring process,” said McCumber. “Who knows, maybe Kasey (Hodges) ends up being that person. Obviously, we’d want to look internal if that’s the best fit. But it will be up to the county administrator.”
The board is expected to consider the county administrator concept at its June 16 meeting, but McCumber said he doesn’t expect the position to be filled before fall.
“We don’t have a concrete timeline. We’re really hoping to have somebody in by September or October, if everything goes well,” said McCumber. “It’s going to depend on the market, we want to make sure we do it right. If it means we don’t get it filled until November but it means we get the right person,” then that is what we will do.
Despite the rash of turnover in the county, McCumber is confident the current image of the county will not affect candidate pools.
“I understand the challenges of everything we’ve gone through, but I think we look at the situation with the corporation counsel that created a very complex and difficult dynamic ... I think we’re heading in a direction now that’s going to improve that situation,” said McCumber. “If we get a candidate that’s got a good government background, I think they’ll understand that Sauk County is turning that ship around and heading in the right direction.”
