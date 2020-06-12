Sauk County HR director resigns: Timeline uncertain for replacement

The board is considering changing its structure to create the position of a county administrator to fill Bolin’s vacancy, which McCumber said the board needs to accomplish before looking at candidates for other positions.

“If the county board decides to go with a county administrator versus an administrative coordinator, we would like to have that person in place to help with the hiring process,” said McCumber. “Who knows, maybe Kasey (Hodges) ends up being that person. Obviously, we’d want to look internal if that’s the best fit. But it will be up to the county administrator.”

The board is expected to consider the county administrator concept at its June 16 meeting, but McCumber said he doesn’t expect the position to be filled before fall.

“We don’t have a concrete timeline. We’re really hoping to have somebody in by September or October, if everything goes well,” said McCumber. “It’s going to depend on the market, we want to make sure we do it right. If it means we don’t get it filled until November but it means we get the right person,” then that is what we will do.

Despite the rash of turnover in the county, McCumber is confident the current image of the county will not affect candidate pools.

“I understand the challenges of everything we’ve gone through, but I think we look at the situation with the corporation counsel that created a very complex and difficult dynamic ... I think we’re heading in a direction now that’s going to improve that situation,” said McCumber. “If we get a candidate that’s got a good government background, I think they’ll understand that Sauk County is turning that ship around and heading in the right direction.”

