Sauk County Justice, Diversion and Support Manager terminated after long term leave

Because of the uncertainty regarding which department the program and position fell under for management, Gruber recommended holding off on hiring the position through the personnel committee, and send it back to the Executive and Legislative Committee, as legally the department and position still fall under its jurisdiction.

“We have an opportunity, right now, with this being a fresh start, and she still has grievances, i don’t know that we want to rush to fill it,” said Gruber. “I’d like to look at it that way. I’d like to table this pending Dave and E&L’s evaluation of the placement of this to maximize it’s potential. Because it’s really not under Public Health at this point.”

This would also give managerial powers of the program and vacant position back to interim Administrative Coordinator Dave Bretl.

Supervisor Patricia Rego of LaValle stressed to the committee the importance of hiring a replacement for the position, to encourage growth and focus within the program.

“The programs have grown, and the number of participants in the programs have grown,” Rego said. “To have one manager it makes sense to continue with the programs that have been initiated.”