Sauk County Justice, Diversion and Support Manager terminated after long term leave

Sauk County’s Justice, Diversion and Support (JDS) Manager Regina Baldwin was terminated May 20 after being on leave since late 2019, and the county is considering options and a timeline for filling the position.
Interim Human Resources Director Kasey Hodges said she could not disclose the reason for termination or leave.
Hodges did confirm Baldwin can come back to the county and file grievances regarding her termination if she wishes.
Last week, Health Officer Tim Lawther requested to immediately seek applicants to fill the vacant position at the county’s Personnel and Insurance Committee meeting.
“We don’t have anyone particularly in mind right now, but our expectation would be that if folks are interested in that kind of programming, this would be a good opportunity to jump in and take a bunch of new programs that have been created and really make something of them,” Lawther said.
Supervisor Carl Gruber, of Baraboo, was hesitant to begin filling the position as there were still uncertainties over which department the position legally fell under.
Gruber stated that in June 2019, the position and JDS program was moved from being managed by the administrative coordinators office, to being managed by the health department. The change was allegedly made by former Board Chairman Peter Vedro and former Administrative Coordinator Alene Klezeck Bolin, but was never considered for full board approval.
Because of the uncertainty regarding which department the program and position fell under for management, Gruber recommended holding off on hiring the position through the personnel committee, and send it back to the Executive and Legislative Committee, as legally the department and position still fall under its jurisdiction.
“We have an opportunity, right now, with this being a fresh start, and she still has grievances, i don’t know that we want to rush to fill it,” said Gruber. “I’d like to look at it that way. I’d like to table this pending Dave and E&L’s evaluation of the placement of this to maximize it’s potential. Because it’s really not under Public Health at this point.”
This would also give managerial powers of the program and vacant position back to interim Administrative Coordinator Dave Bretl.
Supervisor Patricia Rego of LaValle stressed to the committee the importance of hiring a replacement for the position, to encourage growth and focus within the program.
“The programs have grown, and the number of participants in the programs have grown,” Rego said. “To have one manager it makes sense to continue with the programs that have been initiated.”
As the JDS manager, Baldwin was responsible for organizing case work for the county’s drug and alcohol treatment courts and diversion programs. The position is also responsible for coordinating the education and reentry programs for county jail inmates.
Deputy Health Director Cathy Warwick is currently serving as interim JDS manager.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.