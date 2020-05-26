Sauk County looking at options for property tax late fee penalty, interest accrual relief for July payments

Sauk County is considering the elimination of penalties and interest accrual for late second-installment property tax payments due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
The statutory due date for county residents to have the second installment paid is July 31, which has not been changed to due to coronavirus.
Gov. Tony Evers signed Act 185 into order in April, which could allow the county to waive late penalties and interest accrual on payments between July 31 and Oct. 1.
If the county chooses to pass a resolution in accordance with Act 185, not only would it allow for the waiving of the 0.5 percent late payment fee and 1 percent interest rate on late payments, it would also adjust the county’s August tax settlement periods and payments, where the county is required to pay out all remaining property tax balances to municipalities in full, said Sauk County Treasurer Elizabeth Goegehgan.
The county is responsible for these payouts even if they have not collected all the tax money by July 31.
“This shouldn’t be an issue here in Sauk County, we should be able to settle with all the taxing jurisdictions in August,” Goegehgan said. “We carry the debt; when we get paid the taxes, we get paid the taxes.”
If the county board chooses to pass an Act 185 resolution, it would allow for the Aug. 20 payout to be proportionate to taxes the county has collected up until July 31. It would then create an additional payout on Sept. 20, which would complete it for the tax year.
If the resolution is passed by the county, each municipality can then choose to pass a resolution of their own, allowing the waiver for properties in that specific municipality.
“Act 185 as it sits is kind of impractical, because we’ll end up with this hodge podge,” said County Board Chairman Tim McCumber of Merrimac. “So the next question is, do we do nothing, that is not all that impractical, but what would that do to the business community? It’s not an easy decision to come to.”
The board also has the option of amending an existing ordinance to waive just the 0.5 percent monthly late fee. Residents who pay late would still be required to pay interest accrual, Goegehan said.
The county would also still be responsible for full tax payouts on Aug. 20.
A third option available to the county would be to do nothing, which would keep all due dates, penalties, interest accruals and tax payout dates the same.
Currently, six counties in the state have passed Act 185 resolutions, 42 counties have voted to pass no resolution and two have opted to amend their ordinances to eliminate penalties.
The item will likely be on the agenda for the board’s consideration at its June meeting.
