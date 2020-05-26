Sauk County looking at options for property tax late fee penalty, interest accrual relief for July payments

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sauk County is considering the elimination of penalties and interest accrual for late second-installment property tax payments due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

The statutory due date for county residents to have the second installment paid is July 31, which has not been changed to due to coronavirus.

Gov. Tony Evers signed Act 185 into order in April, which could allow the county to waive late penalties and interest accrual on payments between July 31 and Oct. 1.

If the county chooses to pass a resolution in accordance with Act 185, not only would it allow for the waiving of the 0.5 percent late payment fee and 1 percent interest rate on late payments, it would also adjust the county’s August tax settlement periods and payments, where the county is required to pay out all remaining property tax balances to municipalities in full, said Sauk County Treasurer Elizabeth Goegehgan.

The county is responsible for these payouts even if they have not collected all the tax money by July 31.

“This shouldn’t be an issue here in Sauk County, we should be able to settle with all the taxing jurisdictions in August,” Goegehgan said. “We carry the debt; when we get paid the taxes, we get paid the taxes.”