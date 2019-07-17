Sauk County’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday considered recommendations for remodeling and repurposing multiple county buildings for efficiency.
Architects and designers from Strang Architectural Design based in Madison recently conducted a space needs study of the Sauk County West Square Building, the County Courthouse and the Human Services Building in Reedsburg. Strang presented findings from the study about how they believed each building would grow, and how the county could remodel or repurpose the buildings.
“The point of the space needs study was to give us the tools and strategies to move forward in designing our spaces so that everyone can fit here,” said County Administrative Coordinator Alene Kleczek Bolin.
The space needs study conducted included architects touring each building, workshops with employees and a survey of both department heads and employees to find out what they believe needs for the spaces are.
Results from both surveys had similar responses with the top three work space concerns for both employees and department heads, with the top concern being physical environment, followed by technology needs.
Strang recommended a few options to better utilize work space, such as smaller workstations instead of large cubicles, shared workstations for people who visit more than one office, and introducing a workplace organization policy which would create rules of what employee could or could not keep at their workstations.
They also focused on bringing in more technology, like video conferencing and phone headsets, making it a possibility for employees to work from anywhere.
Strang also looked at moving departments to different floors to better accommodate their office space needs and allow for certain departments like Aging and Disability Resource Center offices to be located on a single floor, with the ability to grow.
“We had to determine how we were going to accommodate growth,” said Constance Nankee, Strang interior designer. “That means creating more work place efficiencies and integrating more technology.
There was no clear timeline for when remodeling or movement of departments might begin, as the county is still in the process of making decisions based on the space needs study and Strang’s recommendations.
“They didn’t necessarily go down to the nitty gritty details,” said Bolin. “What we will need to do next is hire an architect to design the nitty gritty details, and then build it.”
