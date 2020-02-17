Sauk County looks to upgrade all of its communications radios

A few Sauk County departments could be seeing upgrades to radio gear as the Communication Infrastructure Committee begins discussions about replacing aging equipment.
At the committee’s meeting on Feb. 5, Phil Raab, communications engineer, informed the committee about the need for new radios.
Raab said the radio equipment the county currently has was purchased around 2003 and is nearing the end of its usability.
“We are at a point now, where every radio we have for almost every department needs to be replaced,” said Raab. “We bought everything about at the same time, the problem now is, it’s like a computer, it’s no longer supported.”
The committee is still in the preliminary discussion of how and when they would like to replace the equipment, but the process will likely begin in 2021, as it was not a budgeted expense in 2020, said Raab.
“We want to get approval for a plan to replace all of the county’s radios, but do it over a three- or four-year span, so we aren’t doing it all at once,” said Raab. “The idea is if you do it over time, it will save the cost, and you don’t have to hire someone to do it all.”
Replacements would take place across multiple departments such as Parks and Recreation, Highway and the Sheriff’s Office.
In 2003, the current equipment was purchased using grant funds, which provided the county with money to purchase radios with certain features, such as the ability to communicate with the state. Raab said that is no longer an available option, as the state stopped subsidizing communication between county and state entities.
By purchasing radios with those specific capabilities at the time, the county was able to save approximately 70 percent of the cost.
Another reason for the needed upgrade is to be able to continue communicating via radio with state agencies, which is often needed in the Sheriff’s Office, said Raab. The state has moved to a different system that requires a specific radio for communication.
Raab did not have any preliminary estimates on how much this will cost the county, but will be revisiting the issue with the committee.
