Sauk County moves forward on Hemlcok Dam repairs

The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Committee has voted to move forward with the repair of the dam in Hemlock County Park in La Valle.

At its Dec. 12 meeting, the committee voted to contract with Ayres Associates, an engineering firm out of Eau Claire, for $38,000 to design proposed repairs for the dam.

The dam, which was originally engineered in 1964, creates Hemlock Slough and sustained major damage during heavy floods in August and September 2018, and the county was given an administrative order to repair or replace the dam by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The county budgeted approximately $200,000 in its 2020 budget to repair the dam. The projected cost for the project is about $177,000, according to the proposals from Ayres Associates.

The board voted to go the more expensive route when repairing the dam because it was the safest option, said Supervisor Chuck Spencer. Currently, to repair the dam, a diver would be required to go underwater to repair the dam, which could cause many safety concerns, said Spencer.

“We chose the more expensive option because it was the safest option,” said Spencer. “This is the only dam we are looking at repairing right now, but we would use this option for all of them in the future.”