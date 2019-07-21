A Baraboo man was arrested for his fifth operating while under the influence offense Saturday.
According to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel L. Petersen, 40, displayed signs of impairment and drug use. Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.
The Baraboo Ambulance Service and Sauk County deputies responded to the scene at about 11 a.m. after a passing driver reported seeing an unresponsive male in a parked car, according to the press release.
Petersen was arrested and taken to the Sauk County Jail. He has four prior convictions, for operating while under the influences, and faces charges of his fifth offense with the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.
