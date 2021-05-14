Sauk County officials adjust COVID precautions; Columbia County Health Department silent

Columbia County officials, including director of Health and Human Services Department Heather Gove and Corporation Counsel Joseph Ruf, have not responded to phone calls or emails for information regarding COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. Columbia County Health Department has provided no public guidance or education regarding COVID-19 precautions or vaccination since the start of the year. The Columbia County Board did not budget funds to fill vacant health department positions in 2021.

Murphy said council members will discuss the revised protocols at their May 27 meeting.

According to Sauk County weekly data, 45% of residents are partially vaccinated with 37.7% fully vaccinated. Of those 65 years or older, 85% are partially vaccinated while nearly 81% are fully vaccinated. In total, more than 29,000 residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Between May 6 and 12, there were 41 additional cases of COVID-19, though 25 fewer active cases as the total dropped to 70. Another person died of the virus, bringing the total to 48 and two more were hospitalized. There were 161 new cases per 100,000 people in the two weeks prior to Wednesday, placing the case activity level at “high” as of May 11.