Sauk County officials adjust COVID precautions; Columbia County Health Department silent

An announcement Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention means that residents throughout the region who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks in most public settings.
For Marianne Hanson, executive director of the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, the new guidelines show that making plans for the summer was the right decision.
“We are happy to hear these new guidelines announced,” Hanson wrote in a statement Friday. “We were already planning to host events and programs this summer and these new guidelines are a positive reinforcement that we should be moving forward and getting back to business and enjoying life.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services seconded the guidance with an announcement late Friday. DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said the new guidance for fully vaccinated people, which is considered to happen two weeks after completing a vaccination series, is "an exciting step forward."
The Sauk County Health Department issued a statement Friday outlining the restrictions still in place despite the lifted restrictions for those fully vaccinated. While vaccinated people can essentially resume activities from before the pandemic, like indoor gatherings without masks, there are still limitations for certain spaces.
Exceptions to the updated guidance include healthcare facilities, schools, businesses, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and modes of public transportation, like planes and airports, buses and depots and trains and stations.
According to the released statement, “mask wearing, regardless of vaccination status, continues to be an important COVID-19 mitigation strategy in schools, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and other settings where additional regulations exist.”
For teachers and school staff, masking should continue “until more people and children are vaccinated” and anyone on buses should continue following previous guidelines, according to the statement.
Portage City Administrator Shawn Murphy said in an email Friday that he, City Attorney Jesse Spankowski and Mayor Rick Dodd are currently revising protocol for employees and residents who use city facilities.
The city had already planned to reopen most of its facilities closed under the most recent emergency order approved by Portage Common Council members June 1. The mask requirement in city buildings will be lifted that day as well, though Murphy said employees may still wear them when interacting residents.
“We have been strongly encouraging our employees to get the vaccinations and to date approximately 75% of city employees are fully vaccinated,” Murphy wrote. “The city provides paid leave to employees who suffer side effects from the vaccination and are unable to work.”
He added that the city has “deferred” to the Columbia County Public Health Department “to publicize and promote COVID-19 vaccinations as they are the health experts.”
Columbia County officials, including director of Health and Human Services Department Heather Gove and Corporation Counsel Joseph Ruf, have not responded to phone calls or emails for information regarding COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. Columbia County Health Department has provided no public guidance or education regarding COVID-19 precautions or vaccination since the start of the year. The Columbia County Board did not budget funds to fill vacant health department positions in 2021.
Murphy said council members will discuss the revised protocols at their May 27 meeting.
According to Sauk County weekly data, 45% of residents are partially vaccinated with 37.7% fully vaccinated. Of those 65 years or older, 85% are partially vaccinated while nearly 81% are fully vaccinated. In total, more than 29,000 residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Between May 6 and 12, there were 41 additional cases of COVID-19, though 25 fewer active cases as the total dropped to 70. Another person died of the virus, bringing the total to 48 and two more were hospitalized. There were 161 new cases per 100,000 people in the two weeks prior to Wednesday, placing the case activity level at “high” as of May 11.
Residents 18 years or older can receive a free Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the basement of the West Square Building, 505 Broadway Street in Baraboo. They will also be accepting walk-ins from 9 to 11 a.m. May 27.
In Columbia County, the health department website data shows that as of Friday, more than 49,000 residents were given vaccines. Roughly 27,300, or 47%, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 40%, or more than 23,200 residents total, are fully vaccinated.
The number of active cases rose by 13 from Thursday to Friday, adding one active case for 73 total in the county, which has suffered 57 total deaths from infection of the virus. A free walk-in vaccination clinic will next be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cambria Fire Department, 702 Elizabeth Street, where residents can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In the statement to the public, Sauk County health officials told the public that studies show scientists and experts that the vaccines are working.
According to the release, “studies show that COVID-19 vaccines are more than 90% effective in real-world settings in preventing mild and severe disease, hospitalization, and death. Individuals who are fully vaccinated can start returning to normal activities.”
