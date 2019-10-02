Officials continue to investigate a homicide in the town of Fairfield on Sunday, Sept. 22, after deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive man off of Levee Rd. outside the township.
Responding deputies found Christopher Lytle, 37, dead at the scene. Lytle was a native of Westfield, and an autopsy conducted on Sept. 23 determined that he had been a murder victim.
The sheriff’s department has not released any further information on the cause of death.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the Sauk County sheriff’s department, there is no further information to be made available for the public at this time.
Sheriff Chip Meister asked any members of the public who might have surveillance equipment along Leeve Rd. to contact the sheriff’s department.
“If there are any property owners in the Levee Road area that have trail cameras or other surveillance camera equipment are asked to contact the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office,” Meister said in the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)