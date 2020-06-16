Sauk County opens board meetings to public, allows public comment again

The Sauk County Board will open its meetings to the public again and allow for public comment after the Sauk County Health Department announced, yesterday, the county is ready to move to phase two of reopening after COVID-19 closures.
An emergency declaration adopted by the board in March suspended public comment and appearances at all committee and board meetings, due to coronavirus and the need for social distancing.
While public comment periods at meetings were suspended as the board met virtually, members of the public were encouraged to watch the meetings via the county’s streaming service Granicus, but were not able to participate in meetings.
Chairman Tim McCumber recommended providing an overflow room, likely room 213 in the West Square Building, for attendees to watch while maintaining chairs six feet apart.
Members of the public could watch the meeting, and would wait in the hallway while maintaining social distancing. They would then be called into speak in the boardroom based on the order the chairman received all public comment sign up sheets.
Members of the public who wish to speak in the allotted public comment section on the agenda are required to fill out a form prior to the meeting.
“I think, for right now, that’s the best we have,” McCumber said. “And we can encourage people if they have something to say to do so in writing.”
Health Officer Tim Lawther expressed support for an overflow room, stating that keeping social distance in the county board room would be difficult.
“I think for a full supervisor meeting, it will be a challenge,” Lawther said.
The committee also discussed the possibility of allowing public comment virtually, but interim Administrative Coordinator Dave Bretl expressed concerns about asking the public to participate virtually in an open meeting.
“I think the challenge is, if you do decide to have these meetings open, and in person again, you’re on shakier ground if you say to the public ‘well you have to participate virtually,’” Bretl said. “We can encourage them and let them know about that option, but i think to have the in person and not allow public comment is problematic.”
The board is not required to hold a public comment section at meetings.
