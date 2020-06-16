Sauk County opens board meetings to public, allows public comment again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Sauk County Board will open its meetings to the public again and allow for public comment after the Sauk County Health Department announced, yesterday, the county is ready to move to phase two of reopening after COVID-19 closures.

An emergency declaration adopted by the board in March suspended public comment and appearances at all committee and board meetings, due to coronavirus and the need for social distancing.

While public comment periods at meetings were suspended as the board met virtually, members of the public were encouraged to watch the meetings via the county’s streaming service Granicus, but were not able to participate in meetings.

Chairman Tim McCumber recommended providing an overflow room, likely room 213 in the West Square Building, for attendees to watch while maintaining chairs six feet apart.

Members of the public could watch the meeting, and would wait in the hallway while maintaining social distancing. They would then be called into speak in the boardroom based on the order the chairman received all public comment sign up sheets.

Members of the public who wish to speak in the allotted public comment section on the agenda are required to fill out a form prior to the meeting.