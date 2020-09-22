Sauk County overdoses, suicides higher than average

According to the CDC, 128 people die each day in the United States of an opioid overdose. An estimated 1 in 10 Americans are misusing opioids, Jesse said. That can be the result of an accident or purposeful and can impact a person at any age. An elderly person can forget they already took their medication and double it for example, Jesse said. Meister said they have seen people jailed for a few months for an unrelated crime, then returning to the same level of drug use before they went through the withdrawal, which can be fatal because the body doesn’t have the same tolerance level.

Nationally, she said there has been an increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses. The same has been true of the county. Jesse said it is important for the public to understand what opioid abuse looks like, noting that it can mimic the effects of inebriation, like slurred speech or staggered walking.

If someone is concerned that a person they know has a substance abuse issue or if they need help for themselves, Jesse said to call the helpline at 608-402-4312.

Jesse said COVID-19 has definitely “infused despair” on people and encouraged the use of social connection through alternative means to ensure individuals are safe and healthy. A lack of interaction means that people can’t see if someone is struggling either, Meister said.