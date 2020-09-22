Sauk County overdoses, suicides higher than average

Officials believe COVID-19 may have been the cause of death for more in Sauk County than those who caught the virus.
Community Health Strategist Sara Jesse said she believes COVID-19 is “a strong contributing factor” in the number of overdose deaths being higher at this point in the year than the total average in the past seven years.
“COVID is making addiction treatment a lot more difficult for people,” Jesse said.
According to a coroner’s report, there had been 11 overdose deaths in the county as of the beginning of September; eight were accidental and three were suicidal. There are a number of cases in recent months with toxicology reports still pending, Jesse said, meaning more could be added.
The average overdose deaths in Sauk County between 2012 and 2019 was 11.25. Suicidal overdoses averaged 0.75. Opioids were 91% of the cause of those deaths, according to the public health department.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said overall suicides have also increased within the county. As of the end of August, there were 11 suicides so far. By comparison, the six-year average has been eight annually.
“There’s a lot of contributing factors involved,” Meister said, noting COVID-19 has affected many facets of everyday life. “A lot of people were out of work. … There’s just a lot of stressors in people’s lives right now.”
It comes down to social distancing and a diminished amount of in-person human interaction said both Meister and Jesse. Economic uncertainty is also a concern for many, which leads to substance abuse, Jesse said. She noted that alcohol mismanagement has its own problems and causes or enhances mental illness issues, so the public should not overindulge as a coping mechanism during the pandemic.
For those dealing with addiction, treatment comes with additional hurdles as gatherings and counseling sessions are held online. Support systems are only available via phone, and for some people, the lack of seeing another human being can cause more problems than provide comfort, Jesse said, adding that strong social support networks are important.
Her own department had to switch to online only Narcan training sessions, which allow members of the public to learn how to administer the nasal spray that helps people come back from an overdose until they can be treated by medical professionals. Jesse said she continues to only host them that way, two times each month, with an occasional exception for one or two individuals if needed.
The pandemic requiring less interaction means people don’t see one another every day, but they should work to check in on each other, Jesse said.
“Opioid mismanagement, opioid addiction really does not discriminate,” Jesse said. “You really can’t think it’s an us and them issue.”
According to the CDC, 128 people die each day in the United States of an opioid overdose. An estimated 1 in 10 Americans are misusing opioids, Jesse said. That can be the result of an accident or purposeful and can impact a person at any age. An elderly person can forget they already took their medication and double it for example, Jesse said. Meister said they have seen people jailed for a few months for an unrelated crime, then returning to the same level of drug use before they went through the withdrawal, which can be fatal because the body doesn’t have the same tolerance level.
Nationally, she said there has been an increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses. The same has been true of the county. Jesse said it is important for the public to understand what opioid abuse looks like, noting that it can mimic the effects of inebriation, like slurred speech or staggered walking.
If someone is concerned that a person they know has a substance abuse issue or if they need help for themselves, Jesse said to call the helpline at 608-402-4312.
Jesse said COVID-19 has definitely “infused despair” on people and encouraged the use of social connection through alternative means to ensure individuals are safe and healthy. A lack of interaction means that people can’t see if someone is struggling either, Meister said.
“If people see a change in a family member or a friend’s behavior that concerns them, they should call for help,” he said. “We all need to watch out for each other.”
