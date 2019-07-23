Despite vocal objections from a crowd of about 50 opponents, members of a Sauk County Board committee approved a conditional use permit Tuesday for a Spring Green dog breeding kennel.
The permit will allow Jill and Clinton Kane to breed dogs for medical research at their town of Spring Green property. The facility will hold about 135 large-breed hound dogs, which will be cared for by the Kanes and their children.
The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Committee unanimously approved the controversial permit despite evidence the facility already was in use with 66 dogs at the site without the proper paperwork in place to operate.
Sauk County Land Use and Sanitary Technician Cassandra Fowler said the county issued a violation to the operators for not having the appropriate permits.
“I want to say that I don’t hate animals,” said Supervisor Chuck Spencer, the committee’s chairman, in approving the conditional use permit. “We believe they meet the standards for the permit. I am an animal lover; this isn’t about hating animals.”
Many of the people who packed the boardroom expressed concern about the environmental impact the facility will have and were worried about animal waste disposal and potential groundwater contamination.
According to Land Resources and Environment staff findings from an investigation of the proposed site and application, there is no sewer or septic system on the property. The approved permit requires the installation of a sanitary system to aid in removing wastewater and solid waste.
The applicants plan to have a 2,000-gallon tank catch wastewater, which would be treated off site. They also proposed to have solid waste stored on site that will be removed by a licensed waste-hauler.
Despite the proposed plan and its approval, members of the public questioned whether the county and the facility’s operators would follow through on the permit’s requirements.
“There has also been a blatant disregard for the permit process by the Kanes; they have shown they are not concerned with the permit and approval process,” Spring Green resident Nicole Peterson said. “If the process of obtaining a permit and licenses cannot be done in the proper fashion, how can we be assured all rules and regulations will be followed it the future?”
In public comments to the committee, Wisconsin Humane Society State Director Megan Nicholson said in addition to concerns about zoning rules and the environment, the panel should consider the welfare of the dogs, how they are raised and treated during medical research.
“These dogs are destined to live short lives in cages, and most if not all will be killed after experiments,” Nicholson said. “Using dogs for these purposes raises serious public concern.”
According to a report prepared by Fowler, visitors will not be allowed at the site, except for those who are transferring the animals or dropping off supplies.
“The dogs will be kept indoors and there will be no outside runs or exercise areas,” the report states.
Following the committee’s approval, members of the public quickly left, some shouting disagreements with the vote. Only one member of the nearly 50 people at the meeting spoke in support of the facility.
“I’m disappointed,” Heidi Morris said after the vote. “This whole thing feels a little shady, but I was hopeful when everyone was speaking. But I guess you can’t change the judicial process.”
The town of Spring Green Board initially recommended approval of the conditional use permit June 6. On July 11, the board met again during a special meeting following a public outcry and rescinded its recommendation to Sauk County.
The Kanes have 365 days to meet county ordinances and upgrade the facility in accordance with the permit.
