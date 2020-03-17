Sauk County ponders future involvement, role in Tri-County Regional Airport

Sauk County is considering its future with the Tri-County Regional Airport in Spring Green, after Iowa County withdrew its support in January.
The county approved changes to the airport’s governing rules in August, which re-proportioned the budgeting and voting shares between Sauk, Iowa and Richland counties.
The updated rules gave Sauk County a 49% share of the budget and voting power in the airport’s commission, with the other two counties each having 25.5% shares. Each county is required to pay their percentage of the airport commission’s $30,000 budget.
The Iowa County board passed a resolution to withdraw support for the airport on Jan. 21, which leaves 60 days for Sauk and Richland counties to determine if they would like to withdraw or continue their support, according to the ordinance that mandates the airport commission’s rules. The county board has until March 21 to respond.
“If any of the three counties pass a formal resolution to withdraw from the operations of the airport, the remaining counties have 60 days to respond and decide if they want to withdraw or not,” said Supervisor Kevin Lins, chairman of the airport commission at an Economic Development Committee meeting Monday. “I assume we don’t want to do that. If we do nothing, then we don’t withdraw. By default it just keeps going.”
Due to a communication problem between the Iowa County Clerk’s office, the Sauk County Clerk’s office and Sauk County administrative coordinator, Sauk County was not aware of the decision to withdraw until almost 30 days after the resolution was passed, said Lins.
Lins said that Richland County has also not responded to the resolution.
Supervisor Scott Von Aston stated that due to a lack of time for the full county board to address the matter and create a resolution to withdraw by March 21, the county would likely not withdraw from the airport at this time.
The resolution passed by Iowa County said its support of airport operations ends Jan. 1, 2021, as the county has already funded it’s portions of the budget through 2020.
The committee discussed that it is unclear how the 25.5 percent share that Iowa County currently holds will be distributed between the remaining two counties, as the ordinance that provides the commission’s rules does not include that information.
“So, what does happen then, if they withdraw, how does the share between us and Richland work?” said Von Aston. “Who takes that over in this situation, do we go to two-thirds and Richland goes to a third? It has a giant hole in it, it seems to me.”
The committee agreed to have the county’s interim corporation counsel review the ordinance and commission rules, and will have the Airport Commission revisit further action on distribution of budgeting and voting shares.
