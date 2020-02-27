Sauk County providing loan funds for housing repairs for homeowners, landlords

Sauk County has entered into an agreement with a consultant to administer and implement aspects of a Community Development Block Grant housing program.
The grant provides $650,000 for funding home repairs and housing assistance throughout the state. The county serves as the applicant for the funds from the state, as well as the provider of funds to homeowners.
The county board voted unanimously at its Feb. 19 meeting to hire MSA Professional Services to provide inspections of housing repair projects and to provide risk assessments at the beginning of projects and clearance testing, according to the resolution. MSA’s fee will be 16 percent of the total grant funds the county receives.
According to the resolution, an initial inspection done by MSA costs $275, a risk assessment is $475, interim inspections throughout the projects are $250 each and any required clearance testing would be $250. The contract with the county and MSA states that not all projects require a risk assessment and clearance tests.
For homeowners, the loans are offered with zero percent interest and deferred payments, which are paid back when the home is sold.
You have free articles remaining.
Loans are available for landlords, who rent to moderate- to low-income households and can be used for repairs on rental buildings with four or less units, said Kari Justmann, housing director for MSA. Landlords repay the loans over 10 years through monthly payments.
Projects eligible for use of the funds include electrical upgrades, replacement of windows and doors, roofing, water, sewer, repairs or replacements of heating, water and plumbing systems. Projects can also include repainting and siding.
These can include homes that have been damaged from natural disasters like flooding or tornadoes.
Eligible projects are determined after an initial investigation provided by MSA.
To be eligible for the program, the homeowners or renters must be making 80 percent or less of the county’s median income, which was approximately $56,000 in 2018 according to the US Census Bureau. Homeowners must also have equity in their homes.
According to the resolution, the county has already provided 43 loans totaling about $480,000. The county has a current balance available of $22,073 left to lend.
Sauk County is one of nine counties that entered into the Southern Housing Consortium at the end of 2019 to apply for the grants. Other countries involved include Columbia and Dodge.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone