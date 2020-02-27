Sauk County providing loan funds for housing repairs for homeowners, landlords

Sauk County has entered into an agreement with a consultant to administer and implement aspects of a Community Development Block Grant housing program.

The grant provides $650,000 for funding home repairs and housing assistance throughout the state. The county serves as the applicant for the funds from the state, as well as the provider of funds to homeowners.

The county board voted unanimously at its Feb. 19 meeting to hire MSA Professional Services to provide inspections of housing repair projects and to provide risk assessments at the beginning of projects and clearance testing, according to the resolution. MSA’s fee will be 16 percent of the total grant funds the county receives.

According to the resolution, an initial inspection done by MSA costs $275, a risk assessment is $475, interim inspections throughout the projects are $250 each and any required clearance testing would be $250. The contract with the county and MSA states that not all projects require a risk assessment and clearance tests.

For homeowners, the loans are offered with zero percent interest and deferred payments, which are paid back when the home is sold.

