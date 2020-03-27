Sauk County providing relief funds for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Additionally, the county will use $80,000 that was intended for economic development projects and will be providing grants. Municipalities in the county will be responsible for applying for these grants, and dispersing funds to local businesses and organizations.

Approximately a dozen businesses currently hold a loan with the county through the revolving loan fund. Interest on those loans will be paused for six months and added on to the end of the borrower's loan. Additionally, the borrowers will not have to make any principal payments during those six months.

“It extends their repayment, but at least it gives them six months where they don’t have to pay,” said Pinkus.

Pinkus said the county is also considering extending the six-month period or forgiving those paused payments all together, depending on the timeline and effects of the pandemic.

Applications for the loans will be reviewed by the county’s Finance Committee, which meets April 13. Pinkus said funds will be distributed as quickly as possible following approval.

All funds for loans and grants during this time come from already budgeted funds, and have been repurposed during the pandemic, for the time being.