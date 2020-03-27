Sauk County providing relief funds for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Sauk County will provide approximately $130,000 in relief funds to municipalities and small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 closures and rules.
The county’s Economic Development Committee approved three different methods to provide financial relief for small businesses throughout the county, at its virtual meeting Thursday.
County assistance for businesses is intended to fill a gap between now and when eligible businesses might receive federal aid from the approximately $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package Congress passed earlier this week, said Jared Pinkus, Sauk County community liaison.
“We looked at where the county can fill in the gap for businesses that are really hurting right now,” said Pinkus. “There’s a huge stimulus plan, it’s amazing, it’s just the timing to get those funds dispersed is going to be a little while, it’s a little undetermined. We wanted to get some funds out to the community as soon as possible.”
The committee has voted to allocate $50,000 or 25% from its revolving loan fund, which is usually used to help local businesses start or expand in the county, to provide help to 10 different businesses in the county.
Each business that applies will receive a $10,000 loan with zero-percent interest and no payments for the first six months of the loan period. Borrowers will then be required to pay back the loan within the next 12 months, with an interest rate of 3.5%.
Additionally, the county will use $80,000 that was intended for economic development projects and will be providing grants. Municipalities in the county will be responsible for applying for these grants, and dispersing funds to local businesses and organizations.
Approximately a dozen businesses currently hold a loan with the county through the revolving loan fund. Interest on those loans will be paused for six months and added on to the end of the borrower's loan. Additionally, the borrowers will not have to make any principal payments during those six months.
“It extends their repayment, but at least it gives them six months where they don’t have to pay,” said Pinkus.
Pinkus said the county is also considering extending the six-month period or forgiving those paused payments all together, depending on the timeline and effects of the pandemic.
Applications for the loans will be reviewed by the county’s Finance Committee, which meets April 13. Pinkus said funds will be distributed as quickly as possible following approval.
All funds for loans and grants during this time come from already budgeted funds, and have been repurposed during the pandemic, for the time being.
“All of the programs are budgeted, so it’s not going to cost any additional funds other than what’s been budgeted in the past,” said Pinkus. “My thought, and what I proposed to the committee is we don’t know what’s going to happen in the next two or six months. I didn’t want to recommend any new spending, I’d rather use the resources we have.”
Thursday's Economic Development Committee meeting was the first meeting held virtually in the county, after the county has made efforts to limit staff, residents and elected officials in county buildings at once.
There was a Google Stream link available on the county website, however the link did not work during the meeting, and the public was not able to access viewing of the meeting.
