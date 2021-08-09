Sauk County Queers & Allies bring first Pride Festival to Baraboo this weekend

Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
Dave Berahn, Baraboo, president of Sauk County nonprofit Queers & Allies, said he’s looking forward to seeing people free to be themselves without judgement from others, something he observed at Milwaukee’s PrideFest years ago.
“No matter what’s happening at the event, it’s just awesome to look around and see that many people just hanging out and not having a care in the world and not judging,” Berahn said. It’s “something we haven’t seen in this area that any of us know of, so that’s going to be awesome.”
Sauk County Pride Festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at the county fairgrounds, starting with music, food and family events and ending with a three-hour drag show by the House of Avalon. The Baraboo Theatre Guild also will perform showtunes from 4:30-5:30 p.m., followed by a drag contest for local queens and kings.
An afterparty at Brothers On Oak will continue until 2 a.m., according to the event schedule.
Attendance is free but donations are appreciated, said Jon Freed of Baraboo, the group’s vice president. Money raised through donations, a 50/50 raffle, merchandise and alcohol sales, a silent auction and a Sunday Drag Brunch hosted by Glacier Rock Convention Center will fund scholarships the Queers & Allies are planning to offer to any graduating seniors in Sauk County, based on volunteer and advocacy work, organizers said.
“We’re trying to make some good money for the community,” Freed said. “It’s important that kids get scholarships and go back to school, in my opinion, and I think the LGBT community is overlooked a lot.”
As the first event of its kind here, organizers said they don’t know how much they’ll be able to raise or how many people will come. They’ve already raised “way more money than we thought we were going to” with activities -- like two karaoke nights at Con Amici Wine Bar -- meant to help cover the cost of the festival, Freed said, expressing appreciation for event sponsors. He’s anticipating attendance Saturday between 500 and 1,500.
“The outpouring from the community has been insane,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of support coming in from a lot of different vendors. Nellie (Schmitz, owner) here at Con Amici -- I can’t say enough. She’s bent over backwards to help make this happen, which is pretty cool.”
Berahn said the group has had “tons of positive responses” from churches and volunteers, too, with people from all over the area -- Baraboo, Sauk Prairie, the Dells, Reedsburg and Portage -- involved. Close to 30 volunteers will work the event Saturday, according to Peggy Goodenow of Baraboo, another lead organizer.
Sauk County Pride grew out of an idea from Red Shed Garden & Gifts to hold a drag show, Berahn said. Freed saw a post about it online and brought it to the Queers & Allies board, which decided, “if there’s going to be a Pride -- a gay event happening -- we should probably get involved,” Freed said. “And from there it just kind of snowballed and turned into a full-fledged Pride weekend.”
They said they’re hoping to make it an annual event.
Goodenow, treasurer of the board, wasn’t even part of the group until about two months ago when she came to a meeting looking for volunteer opportunities.
“They were talking about Pride, and I was like, ‘You guys are crazy to think you can do this in two months, but if it’s going to happen, here are some organizational things. Let’s do it. I’m all in,’” she said.
She encouraged families to come and play lawn games during the day, adding that she’ll be bringing her daughter.
“For me, what I’m looking forward to most is just seeing that collaboration of people and being in all one place celebrating that love is love,” Goodenow said.
Berahn said Queers & Allies doesn’t have an official membership count but does have about 60-80 people on its email list. It began more than two years ago, before he was involved, as a small group meeting casually to talk and support each other, he said. About a year later, he said more members joined and decided to form a nonprofit.
According to its website, the group’s purpose is to “promote the health and well-being of queer people, their families, friends and allies through community, education and advocacy.”
Freed said he’s looking forward to seeing a crowd this weekend.
“I want to build a family here,” he said. “I want to build a community here. I want to have camaraderie.”
