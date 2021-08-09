Sauk County Queers & Allies bring first Pride Festival to Baraboo this weekend

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Berahn said the group has had “tons of positive responses” from churches and volunteers, too, with people from all over the area -- Baraboo, Sauk Prairie, the Dells, Reedsburg and Portage -- involved. Close to 30 volunteers will work the event Saturday, according to Peggy Goodenow of Baraboo, another lead organizer.

Sauk County Pride grew out of an idea from Red Shed Garden & Gifts to hold a drag show, Berahn said. Freed saw a post about it online and brought it to the Queers & Allies board, which decided, “if there’s going to be a Pride -- a gay event happening -- we should probably get involved,” Freed said. “And from there it just kind of snowballed and turned into a full-fledged Pride weekend.”

They said they’re hoping to make it an annual event.

Goodenow, treasurer of the board, wasn’t even part of the group until about two months ago when she came to a meeting looking for volunteer opportunities.

“They were talking about Pride, and I was like, ‘You guys are crazy to think you can do this in two months, but if it’s going to happen, here are some organizational things. Let’s do it. I’m all in,’” she said.