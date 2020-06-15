Sauk County ready to move to phase two of reopening

As of June 14, the county has 78 positive coronavirus cases, and 5,211 negative tests. There have been zero new cases in the county since June 8.

The biggest difference in reopening from phase one to phase two is allowing gathering to increase from 10 or less people to 50 people. In phase two, people are still encourage to practice social distancing whenever possible.

The county health department requested the immediate filling of a public health nurse position after the nurse who previously held the position retired, said Health Officer Tim Lawther.

“She was a long-time communicable disease nurse. She was going to retire before COVID hit, and she stayed around an extra two months to help us with the initial COVID response,” said Lawther. “This is to fill a nurse position in the middle of a pandemic.”

The position would be considered a limited time employee status, meaning the position would only be filled while it is needed during coronavirus and will likely not be needed after the pandemic, said Lawther.

During the pandemic, public health nurses are responsible for monitoring potential coronavirus patients, monitoring patients that have tested positive and contacting people who potentially have been exposed to the virus.