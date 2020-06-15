Sauk County ready to move to phase two of reopening

After an initial delay last week, Sauk County’s Health Department announced it’s ready to move to phase two of reopening, and is looking to hire additional health staff to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the health department announced the county was not ready to move into phase two of reopening following coronavirus shut downs, according to Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation guidelines.
In a press release Monday, the department announced it would move forward with phase two of reopening, after re-assessing the data, According to the release:
- 14% of new COVID cases were not linked to a known source, down from 33% last week and below the goal of <20%, indicating an acceptable level of community spread.
- 0.45% of the tests conducted resulted in a positive test, far below the goal of 5% or lower.
- An average of 112 tests were conducted every day, above the minimum goal of 48 tests per day.
- There was no significant increase in the amount of COVID-like symptoms reported in the last 14 days.
- All hospital preparedness metrics are good.
- Disease investigation occurred in a timely fashion 86% of the time.
There are two data points that are still of some concern, according to the release. That includes seven new coronavirus cases in 14 days, which is above the goal of 5 in 14 days. It also stated that labs are still taking, on average, too long to report test results.
As of June 14, the county has 78 positive coronavirus cases, and 5,211 negative tests. There have been zero new cases in the county since June 8.
The biggest difference in reopening from phase one to phase two is allowing gathering to increase from 10 or less people to 50 people. In phase two, people are still encourage to practice social distancing whenever possible.
The county health department requested the immediate filling of a public health nurse position after the nurse who previously held the position retired, said Health Officer Tim Lawther.
“She was a long-time communicable disease nurse. She was going to retire before COVID hit, and she stayed around an extra two months to help us with the initial COVID response,” said Lawther. “This is to fill a nurse position in the middle of a pandemic.”
The position would be considered a limited time employee status, meaning the position would only be filled while it is needed during coronavirus and will likely not be needed after the pandemic, said Lawther.
During the pandemic, public health nurses are responsible for monitoring potential coronavirus patients, monitoring patients that have tested positive and contacting people who potentially have been exposed to the virus.
The department is requesting to hire five disease investigation specialists, who could assist with lower level nursing work within the county, and non-COVID related work.
“COVID is only one of the things happening right now, and at some point, we need to get ourselves back to traditional public health work,” said Lawther.
The disease specialists would also be limited time positions.
The public health nurse employee would be paid $34.75 per hour, which Lawther said is within budget for the department.
The five disease specialists would be paid $25.40 per hour, and the department is eligible to receive state grant funding to cover the entire cost of hiring five new employees, said Lawther.
“Ultimately, the hit to the county bottom line is nothing from public health,” said Lawther.
The personnel and Insurance Committee approved all positions at it’s June 12 meeting with no discussion.
