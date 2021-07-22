Sauk County receives funding, progresses with Baraboo historic depot restoration

Planners are one step closer to restoring the Baraboo train depot to its former days of operation after securing a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
Paul Wolter, executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society, said the work helps highlight the importance of railroads to the city which can tend to be forgotten.
“Something that gets lost here in Baraboo, because we are a circus city, is its immense railroad heritage,” Wolter said.
Though trains still pass through the city, when the historic depot was built in 1902, there were 400 employees at the facility. It operated as the former Chicago & North Western Railroad depot.
Wolter said organizers had been awaiting news of whether they had secured a $50,000 matching Community Development Investment Grant from the WEDC. The application was submitted in a partnership between the historical society and Sauk County Community Development Coordinator Jared Pinkus. The funds will be overseen by the county, which will act as agent for the grant money plus donations solicited by the historical society.
While it is designated as a matching grant, meaning it will fund up to $50,000 in a match to money already raised by the historical society, Wolter said the group contributed slightly more than that to pay for a $108,000 structure report for the building. The group continues to accept donations through its website.
Organizers intend to restore the building to use as both event space and to present historical displays.
Project Architect Adam Voltz with The Kubala Washatko Architects of Cedarburg is one of the people compiling the report, which will in part highlight how to rehabilitate the space. Voltz grew up in Baraboo. When he saw people wanted to restore the depot, Voltz said he was glad to contribute.
“It’s such a huge part of Baraboo history,” Voltz said. “It was catalytic for the development of Baraboo in the late 1800s, early 1900s and to see it falling into further disrepair was pretty sad to watch.”
Once a depot for both freight and passengers, the facility ceased its operations in 1963 and was converted into a warehouse.
Wolter said the report should be completed in December, which will have estimates for the cost of the work and a timeline for the project. They currently still do not have a specific timeline for work or an idea of how much money needs to go into the structure.
The building needs work, Voltz said. While he said he was “thrilled” to help restore the “fantastic building,” he said rehabilitating the space is “going to be a huge effort.”
A main problem is the amount of water damage to the building, Voltz said. There are also historical accents that have been removed, like the 200 foot canopy north of the building.
Because of the age of the building and the challenges of not only restoring it to its original appearance but adding modern pieces like the adherence to the American Disabilities Act where before the building had a single, narrow staircase leading to its second floor, Voltz said the project needed the right people to take it on and the historical society is a good fit for the project. The Glorch family gave the depot to the historical society in October.
While there is no current timeline for the restoration project, Voltz said planners have phases in mind while working toward improving the structure.
Phase one has been completed with the acquisition of the building. The second phase was stabilization, he said. Water infiltrating the building, which Voltz said is the “biggest enemy,” was halted after a temporary rubber roof was placed on top of the depot and other waterproofing was done to ensure no more damage could take place before the project begins.
Currently, planners are in phase three, which includes assessment of the building condition and formalizing its condition. That will allow them to transition to phase four, during which TKWA will discuss in detail what county and historical society planners want to see in the building. From there, Voltz said they can begin to create physical plans and a fully detailed project will take shape.
The work is time consuming, Voltz said. The assessments of the building will continue in late summer and fall. They should be completed by December, which is when Wolter said a report can be presented. After that, Voltz said the county will not only have a “clear vision” of what the work will look like, but how much it will cost.
Wolter said from there, organizers will hopefully have enough information to begin raising money for the actual work of restoration, but there is no guarantee of when the depot will be rehabilitated.
“You have to be patient with these projects,” Voltz said.
But the work can be a victory for the community, he said. There are recent projects within the state he pointed to which helped boost the cities’ beautification rather than adding a bare space or parking lot.
“It can help spur future development, become a point of pride for the neighborhood,” Voltz said, acknowledging that within a block there is a 65-unit apartment complex being built. “We have this treasure of our history in Baraboo and...it can really become a boon for the south side of Baraboo and help contribute to the vitality of that side of town.”
