Sauk County receives funding, progresses with Baraboo historic depot restoration

Because of the age of the building and the challenges of not only restoring it to its original appearance but adding modern pieces like the adherence to the American Disabilities Act where before the building had a single, narrow staircase leading to its second floor, Voltz said the project needed the right people to take it on and the historical society is a good fit for the project. The Glorch family gave the depot to the historical society in October.

While there is no current timeline for the restoration project, Voltz said planners have phases in mind while working toward improving the structure.

Phase one has been completed with the acquisition of the building. The second phase was stabilization, he said. Water infiltrating the building, which Voltz said is the “biggest enemy,” was halted after a temporary rubber roof was placed on top of the depot and other waterproofing was done to ensure no more damage could take place before the project begins.

Currently, planners are in phase three, which includes assessment of the building condition and formalizing its condition. That will allow them to transition to phase four, during which TKWA will discuss in detail what county and historical society planners want to see in the building. From there, Voltz said they can begin to create physical plans and a fully detailed project will take shape.