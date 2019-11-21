Federal grant funds will provide stronger prosecution of sexual assault and domestic violence cases and more support for crime victims in Sauk County in 2020.
The county was awarded $450,000 to fund a full-time prosecutor and full-time victim advocate for all cases related to adult sexual assault and cases deemed as domestic violence, such as battery charges, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and stalkings, said Rick Spoentgen, an assistant district attorney in Sauk County.
The grant also will fund a part-time sexual assault advocate through Hope House of South Central Wisconsin, a non-profit which offers resources to domestic abuse and sexual assault victims.
"We were looking to continue and expand what we had already started with the SAJI grant, into more areas," said Spoentgen. "SAJI was just adult victim sexual assault, it was out of scope to do anything with children or even to do non-sexual assault related things."
While the DA's office handles legal aspects of the case, the advocate from Hope House can offer general services such as finding housing, employment or assistance in leaving an abusive partner for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, said Anna Hammer, shelter case manager.
In addition to general services, advocates can assist victims with starting prosecution and provide support throughout the legal process.
"They can walk them through how to fill out a restraining order or go with them to the office or the court proceedings," said Hammer. "Just be an advocate for them because if this is something totally foreign to someone who has never interacted with a court system before, that is scary. They offer support."
Spoentgen said the grant funds can help fill a gap between the legal system and advocates by creating a close working relationship between the two parties, which will better improve case outcomes and victims experiences.
He said the court system is not required to work with advocate programs, but doing so benefits the people hurt by criminal acts.
"It's just doing a multifaceted approach and trying to improve a victim's experience," Spoentgen said.
