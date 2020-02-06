Sauk County, Reedsburg Utility Commission plan to complete Spring Green broadband project by October

Sauk County in partnership with Reedsburg Utility Commission, is looking to continue its on-going goal of providing broadband internet access in rural areas of the county, by continuing a project in Spring Green.

The project began in 2019 after the Reedsburg Utility Commission was awarded two state grants to expand broadband services to the village of Spring Green and the town of Lake Delton.

The commission received about $305,000 in grant funds to connect a fiber-cable backbone through the village of Spring Green. Ken Las, communications supervisor for Reedsburg Utility Commission said work will continue once the weather allows.

“We got about two and a half miles in Spring Green this fall, we put a facility down there too, and that’s where we’ll run our feeds through,” said Las. “We anticipate as soon as the weather turns to be back down there. The big problem down there is flooding.”

The project will also extend into the town of Spring Green, which would provide internet access to the River Valley School District, Spring Green Fire District, Spring Green’s Post Office and the Spring Green Town Hall.

Once completed, the project is expected to connect about 260 residences, 35 businesses and eight community locations in the River Valley area.