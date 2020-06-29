Sauk County reminding residents about state's underage drinking law

“We know now that drinking at a young age damages the developing brain, leading to other addiction problems,” Jesse said. “It’s the science we didn’t have when I was younger -- when some of us might have thought of drinking as no big deal or a rite of passage.”

Other problems with underage drinking include falls, fights, sexual assaults and alcohol poisoning, Patterson said.

A Wisconsin Youth Risk Behavior Survey from 2019 showed that 18% of middle school students in Sauk County said they had consumed at least one alcoholic drink in the past 30 days, up from 17% in 2017, Patterson said. The 2019 data for high school students is not yet available, but Patterson said 27% of Sauk County high school students reported having a drink in the past 30 days in 2017, which is similar to past surveys and slightly below the state average of 30% in 2017.

“The main purpose behind our campaign is to empower parents -- it’s not to shame anybody or make anybody feel like they’re not doing something correct,” Patterson said. “We know that what parents think matters a lot to their youth. If their kids know they disapprove of underage drinking, they’re less likely to engage in that behavior and so we want these materials available to (adults) to help them have those conversations.